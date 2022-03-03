The number of COVID-19 cases reported across the world dropped by 16% last week, according to the World Health Organization. At about the same time, global COVID-19 deaths have reportedly fallen by 10%, according to the U.N. health agency’s weekly report.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden announced in his State of the Union address that the administration will launch an initiative to make free antiviral pills accessible at pharmacies to people who test positive for COVID-19.

Biden also said that “it’s time for Americans to get back to work” as he outlined efforts the administration will undertake to help people return to normal.

