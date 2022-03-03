The number of COVID-19 cases reported across the world dropped by 16% last week, according to the World Health Organization. At about the same time, global COVID-19 deaths have reportedly fallen by 10%, according to the U.N. health agency’s weekly report.
Meanwhile, President Joe Biden announced in his State of the Union address that the administration will launch an initiative to make free antiviral pills accessible at pharmacies to people who test positive for COVID-19.
Biden also said that “it’s time for Americans to get back to work” as he outlined efforts the administration will undertake to help people return to normal.
Why are COVID-19 vaccination rates still low in some countries?
Limited supplies remain a problem, but experts say other challenges now include unpredictable deliveries, poor infrastructure, weak health care systems and vaccine hesitancy.
Most countries with low vaccination rates are in Africa. As of late February, 13 countries in Africa have fully vaccinated less than 5% of their populations, according to Phionah Atuhebwe, an officer for the World Health Organization’s regional office for Africa.
Other countries with extremely low vaccination rates include Yemen, Syria, Haiti and Papua New Guinea.
Relief could be in sight for a police staffing crunch, but there's a catch: The experienced applicants are looking for work in Brier because they were let go by previous employers for not getting vaccinated. Amid hot debate over what should happen as mandates lift, neighbors wonder whether pandemic-era rips in the social fabric can be repaired.
Washington households can order two free COVID-19 test kits monthly while supplies last. State officials touted the tests yesterday as infection and hospitalization rates dropped closer to pre-omicron levels.
Rainier Beach's longtime basketball coach was told he might not make it after getting COVID-19. Now, after five days in intensive care, Mike Bethea is back "doing what I love" at the state tournament.
"Stop with this COVID theater," an annoyed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told masked students at an indoor news conference yesterday. The moment, captured on video, ignited a social media storm.