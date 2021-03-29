By
 

The number of total coronavirus cases is rising again in the United States as variants spread and officials ease COVID-19 restrictions in several states.

The New York Times reports that the nation averaged 61,545 infections last week — a figure 11% higher than the average two weeks earlier. The increase in reported cases follows recent declines and plateaus in case counts.

The number of COVID-19 deaths continue to decrease.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Biden administration’s chief science adviser, said Sunday on the CBS program “Face the Nation,” that the rise in cases cannot solely be blamed on the spread of infections COVID-19 variants. The uptick is also the result of state leaders lifting mitigation measures, and large social interactions, like spring break gatherings in Florida, he said.

Most states have lifted restrictions, including on indoor dining, which Fauci called “premature.”

“The variants are playing a part, but it’s not completely the variants,” Fauci said.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

Hungary first in European Union for vaccinations, and deaths

An employee unloads the newly arrived coronavirus vaccines from Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinopharm at the logistics base set up to in the parking lot of the government office in the 13th district of Budapest, Hungary, Monday, March 29, 2021. (Noemi Bruzak/MTI via AP)
Hungary has vaccinated more of its population than any other country in the European Union, according to figures from an EU agency, but it continues to be one of the world’s worst in the number of COVID-19 deaths per capita.

The Central European country has given at least a first dose of a vaccine to 21.6% of its population, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, just ahead of the small island nation of Malta and surpassing the 27-member bloc’s average of 12.3%.

But Hungary’s high vaccination rate, a product of a procurement strategy that secured doses from China and Russia in addition to those provided by the EU, has been unable to slow a surge in the pandemic that has given it the highest two-week mortality rate per capita in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

—Justin Spike, The Associated Press
ICU cases creep toward new peak in French virus surge

Nurse Stephanie Dias tends to a patient affected by COVID-19 virus in the ICU unit at the Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine, near Paris, Friday, March 19, 2021. French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced new coronavirus restrictions as the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units spikes. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
The number of patients in intensive care in France is fast approaching the worst point of the country’s last coronavirus surge in the autumn of 2020, another indicator of how a renewed crush of infections is bearing down on French hospitals.

The French government count of COVID-19 patients in ICUs and hospital surveillance units climbed to 4,872 on Sunday night. That is just short of the last high-point of 4,919 ICU cases on Nov. 16, when France was also gripped by a virus surge and was locked down in response.

With ICU admissions continuing to increase by double digits on a daily basis, that November peak could be overtaken within days. Doctors are increasingly sounding the alarm that they may have to start turning patients away for ICU care, particularly in the Paris region.

—The Associated Press

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Washington state has detected more than 600 cases involving variants that are being closely watched. In some cases, the variants show resistance to vaccines. Here’s what is known, and what isn’t.

Cases are rising again in the U.S., and that's not completely because of the variants, Dr. Anthony Fauci says.

COVID-19 likely came from animals, not a lab leak, according to a draft of a joint WHO-China study that will soon be released.

Is indoor dining safe if you're vaccinated? Doctors and disease specialists are talking about what it will take for them to feel comfortable with this.

U.S. "vaccine passports" are on the way as a growing number of companies say they'll require proof of vaccination before opening their doors. There will be an app for that, but it isn't easy to develop.

Feeling unsettled? Maybe it's vaccine envy. Go easy on yourself, experts on envy say as they offer perspective on "the one emotion that everyone is ashamed to admit."

Has the pandemic forever changed the way you get around, or will you go back to your old commuting ways? We’re exploring how people will use transportation in the months ahead, and we’d like to hear from you.

—Kris Higginson
Seattle Times staff & news services

