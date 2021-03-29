The number of total coronavirus cases is rising again in the United States as variants spread and officials ease COVID-19 restrictions in several states.
The New York Times reports that the nation averaged 61,545 infections last week — a figure 11% higher than the average two weeks earlier. The increase in reported cases follows recent declines and plateaus in case counts.
The number of COVID-19 deaths continue to decrease.
Most states have lifted restrictions, including on indoor dining, which Fauci called “premature.”
“The variants are playing a part, but it’s not completely the variants,” Fauci said.
Throughout Monday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times and out-of-state reports on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Sunday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
Hungary first in European Union for vaccinations, and deaths
Hungary has vaccinated more of its population than any other country in the European Union, according to figures from an EU agency, but it continues to be one of the world’s worst in the number of COVID-19 deaths per capita.
The Central European country has given at least a first dose of a vaccine to 21.6% of its population, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, just ahead of the small island nation of Malta and surpassing the 27-member bloc’s average of 12.3%.
But Hungary’s high vaccination rate, a product of a procurement strategy that secured doses from China and Russia in addition to those provided by the EU, has been unable to slow a surge in the pandemic that has given it the highest two-week mortality rate per capita in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.
ICU cases creep toward new peak in French virus surge
The number of patients in intensive care in France is fast approaching the worst point of the country’s last coronavirus surge in the autumn of 2020, another indicator of how a renewed crush of infections is bearing down on French hospitals.
The French government count of COVID-19 patients in ICUs and hospital surveillance units climbed to 4,872 on Sunday night. That is just short of the last high-point of 4,919 ICU cases on Nov. 16, when France was also gripped by a virus surge and was locked down in response.
With ICU admissions continuing to increase by double digits on a daily basis, that November peak could be overtaken within days. Doctors are increasingly sounding the alarm that they may have to start turning patients away for ICU care, particularly in the Paris region.
U.S. "vaccine passports" are on the way as a growing number of companies say they'll require proof of vaccination before opening their doors. There will be an app for that, but it isn't easy to develop.
Has the pandemic forever changed the way you get around, or will you go back to your old commuting ways? We’re exploring how people will use transportation in the months ahead, and we’d like to hear from you.