The number of total coronavirus cases is rising again in the United States as variants spread and officials ease COVID-19 restrictions in several states.

The New York Times reports that the nation averaged 61,545 infections last week — a figure 11% higher than the average two weeks earlier. The increase in reported cases follows recent declines and plateaus in case counts.

The number of COVID-19 deaths continue to decrease.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Biden administration’s chief science adviser, said Sunday on the CBS program “Face the Nation,” that the rise in cases cannot solely be blamed on the spread of infections COVID-19 variants. The uptick is also the result of state leaders lifting mitigation measures, and large social interactions, like spring break gatherings in Florida, he said.

Most states have lifted restrictions, including on indoor dining, which Fauci called “premature.”

“The variants are playing a part, but it’s not completely the variants,” Fauci said.

Throughout Monday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times and out-of-state reports on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Sunday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.