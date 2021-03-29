The number of total coronavirus cases is rising again in the United States as variants spread and officials ease COVID-19 restrictions in several states.
The New York Times reports that the nation averaged 61,545 infections last week — a figure 11% higher than the average two weeks earlier. The increase in reported cases follows recent declines and plateaus in case counts.
The number of COVID-19 deaths continue to decrease.
Most states have lifted restrictions, including on indoor dining, which Fauci called “premature.”
“The variants are playing a part, but it’s not completely the variants,” Fauci said.
U.S. "vaccine passports" are on the way as a growing number of companies say they'll require proof of vaccination before opening their doors. There will be an app for that, but it isn't easy to develop.
