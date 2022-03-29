The Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve a second booster dose for people 50 years or older in an attempt to provide additional protection to one of the groups most vulnerable to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Idaho Legislature passed a bill to would prohibit businesses from requiring a COVID-19 vaccination as a condition for employment or service and prevent unvaccinated people from being “discriminated against.”

Some legislators criticized the bill, which would penalize business owners with a misdemeanor or $1,000 fine, as being harmful to businesses already struggling under the pandemic, particularly small businesses.

