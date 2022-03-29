The Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve a second booster dose for people 50 years or older in an attempt to provide additional protection to one of the groups most vulnerable to COVID-19.
Meanwhile, the Idaho Legislature passed a bill to would prohibit businesses from requiring a COVID-19 vaccination as a condition for employment or service and prevent unvaccinated people from being “discriminated against.”
Some legislators criticized the bill, which would penalize business owners with a misdemeanor or $1,000 fine, as being harmful to businesses already struggling under the pandemic, particularly small businesses.
Hong Kong’s COVID toll leads some to eco-friendlier coffins
Hong Kong’s deadliest coronavirus outbreak has cost about 6,000 lives this year – and the city is now running out of coffins.
Authorities have scrambled to order more, with the government saying 1,200 coffins had reached the city last week with more to come.
Space constraints make cremation a common burial practice in the densely populated island territory off the Chinese mainland, and the coffins typically are wood or wood substitutes.
To answer the shortage of them due to the COVID-19 toll, some companies are offering alternatives such as an environmentally friendly cardboard coffin.
LifeArt Asia has cardboard coffins made of recycled wood fiber that can be customized with designs on the exterior. In its factory in Aberdeen, a southern district of Hong Kong, up to 50 coffins can be produced a day.
CEO Wilson Tong said there is still some resistance to using caskets made of cardboard. “(People feel that) it’s a little bit shameful to use so-called paper caskets. They feel that this is not very respectful to their loved ones,” Tong said.
Coronavirus deaths in U.S. fall to lowest point since summer
Fewer than 800 coronavirus deaths are being reported each day in the United States, the lowest daily average since before the omicron variant took hold late last fall. The last time the rate was this low was in mid-August, according to a New York Times database.
Trends in deaths lag behind cases and hospitalizations by weeks because of the time it takes for people to become seriously ill, and the time needed to complete and file death records.
The seven-day average of new cases has also dropped significantly from the height of the omicron surge. Though the decrease has slowed in recent days, the average has hovered this past week around 30,000 cases per day, a level last seen in July. Coronavirus hospitalizations plummeted in the past two weeks by about 36%, to about 18,000 per day. Intensive care unit hospitalizations have fallen too — by about 43% — to under 3,000.
But as cases increased in parts of Europe, scientists and health officials have already been warning of another rise in U.S. cases and, with it, the first major test of the country’s strategy of living with the virus while limiting its effect. Top U.S. health officials reiterated concerns last week about the impact of stalled COVID-19 response aid amid the spread of BA.2, a highly transmissible omicron subvariant accounting for about 35% of new U.S. cases and a form of the virus similar to what swept through the nation this winter.
A growing number of U.S. states are reporting fewer daily updates, saying that metrics like hospitalizations and wastewater monitoring have become more relevant than daily case reports. Still, Kentucky, New York, Colorado and Texas are among a few states that are showing a rise in new cases over the past two weeks.
UK police fine 20 people over ‘partygate’ virus scandal
British police are fining 20 people over parties held by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his staff during coronavirus lockdowns, and say that more people could face penalties.
The Metropolitan Police force said Tuesday it wouldn’t identify the recipients of the fixed penalty notices, though Johnson’s office said it would reveal if he gets one.
Opponents, and some members of the governing Conservative Party, have said that Johnson should resign if he is issued a fine for breaking rules he imposed on the rest of the country during the pandemic.
Dozens of politicians and officials have been investigated over allegations that the government flouted its own pandemic restrictions. Police sent questionnaires to more than 100 people, including the prime minister, and interviewed witnesses as part of the investigation.
Confirming that it had authorized 20 fines, the police force said officers were working through a “significant amount of investigative material” and more people could face penalties later.
The “partygate” scandal had left Johnson’s tenure precarious before Russia launched a war in Ukraine more than a month ago that gave Britain’s politicians more urgent priorities.
