King County has more than 2,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including the first four confirmed cases among the homeless population, public health officials announced Saturday. While state and local leaders confirmed federal support — including a new field hospital in Seattle’s CenturyLink Field Event Center — is on its way, health science experts continue to raise questions about how the virus first began spreading in Washington.

More COVID-19 diagnoses are made in Washington state every day, an indication both of the virus’ spread and of expanded testing capacity. The state Department of Health announced 516 newly confirmed cases Friday, bringing the state total to 4,310 cases, including 189 deaths. The bulk of Washington’s cases remain in King County, which has seen 2,077 people fall ill and 136 die.

Throughout today, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Saturday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Saturday afternoon.