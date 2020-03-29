More COVID-19 diagnoses are made in Washington state every day, an indication both of the virus’ spread and of expanded testing capacity. The state Department of Health announced 516 newly confirmed cases Friday, bringing the state total to 4,310 cases, including 189 deaths. The bulk of Washington’s cases remain in King County, which has seen 2,077 people fall ill and 136 die.
Updates from Saturday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
2 more residents at Bellingham nursing facility die
Two additional residents of Shuksan Healthcare Facility in Bellingham have died of the COVID-19 illness, the facility announced.
The two elderly residents died at the facility, in Bellingham’s York neighborhood, on Thursday and Friday, according to an update on Shuksan’s Facebook page.
The deaths brought the total COVID-related toll at the nursing facility to four residents or former residents. Twenty-four other residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 remain at the facility. Nine other residents who had previously tested negative have been retested, and results are pending, Shuksan said.
The new cases brought the total number of COVID cases in Whatcom County to 102, including six deaths
—Ron Judd
Catch up on the last 24 hours
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee brushed off President Donald Trump's negative comments, saying that the remarks “haven’t knocked us off our game at all.” Inslee held a news conference Saturday at the site of a field hospital the U.S. Army is setting up at CenturyLink Field.
Amazon reported a case of COVID-19 in an employee at its Kent fulfillment center, saying it would notify anyone who had close contact with the person and ask them to self-quarantine for 14 days.
The first positive COVID-19 cases among the county's homeless population were announced by King County public health officials Saturday: Four positive cases in four shelters. Of the four confirmed cases, two were previously hospitalized but have been discharged.
Former Microsoft chief executive Steve Ballmer's charity has donated $10 million to UW Medicine so it can expand and speed up testing of patients — the largest gift in $25 million of pledges his group so far has made to respond to the ongoing pandemic.