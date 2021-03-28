Communities across the world are turning more attention to young people in the struggle against coronavirus, as the month of April approaches.

Some U.S. states are opening vaccine eligibility to the general population, now that highly at-risk older people and medical staff have taken their first turn in line. A few universities are organizing back-to-campus inoculation drives. Some states are reopening public spaces. Experts warn that as contagion ebbs among older people, new variants may explode when young adults return to social life or crowds.

In Washington state, the question of the day is, how fast will children and teachers return to school?

School districts are closing in rapidly on Gov. Jay Inslee’s recent April 5 deadline to offer at least a hybrid option mixing online with in-person classes, to students from kindergarten to fifth or sixth grade. And by April 19, all K-12 students must have a hybrid option that includes at least two days per week of in-person instruction. Educators are eligible for vaccination appointments, but many haven’t yet completed two doses and a several-day wait to become fully immune. Still, the union representing Seattle Public Schools did ratify an agreement to bring elementary students back to class part-time April 5.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Saturday afternoon.