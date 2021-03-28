By
 

Communities across the world are turning more attention to young people in the struggle against coronavirus, as the month of April approaches.

Some U.S. states are opening vaccine eligibility to the general population, now that highly at-risk older people and medical staff have taken their first turn in line. A few universities are organizing back-to-campus inoculation drives. Some states are reopening public spaces. Experts warn that as contagion ebbs among older people, new variants may explode when young adults return to social life or crowds.

In Washington state, the question of the day is, how fast will children and teachers return to school?

School districts are closing in rapidly on Gov. Jay Inslee’s recent April 5 deadline to offer at least a hybrid option mixing online with in-person classes, to students from kindergarten to fifth or sixth grade. And by April 19, all K-12 students must have a hybrid option that includes at least two days per week of in-person instruction. Educators are eligible for vaccination appointments, but many haven’t yet completed two doses and a several-day wait to become fully immune. Still, the union representing Seattle Public Schools did ratify an agreement to bring elementary students back to class part-time April 5.

Throughout Sunday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times and out-of-state reports on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Saturday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Saturday afternoon.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

More

Universities push to inoculate students

Several universities across the U.S. are making plans to inoculate students when they gradually return to campus, in some cases as early as this week.

The University of Arizona will open appointments Friday for students to receive shots, at an expected pace of 4,000 people per day. The University of North Carolina received 2,000 doses and will vaccinate students on campus beginning Wednesday, with preference to those in group living.

Some are waiting on local health authorities for guidance. College students were largely left out of early rounds of vaccination drives, as states gave top priority to medical personnel, or to older citizens who are at the highest risk of death from catching COVID-19.

The University of Washington will hold most spring courses online, and revert to mainly in-person classes fall quarter. U.S. President Joe Biden has declared that vaccines will be available to all Americans by May 1.

Read more about universities plans' here.

—Washington Post
Advertising
Seattle Times staff & news services

Most Read Local Stories