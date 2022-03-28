Long before the invasion of Ukraine, the Russian government waged an anti-vaccine disinformation campaign aimed at Ukrainians that is compounding fears of a COVID-19 outbreak and adding to the woes of millions of refugees fleeing to other countries or huddling in crowded shelters.

Just 35% of Ukrainians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 — among the lowest rates in Europe, according to data from Oxford University.

Meanwhile, Hawaii over the weekend became the last state in the U.S. to lift its indoor masking requirement as the omicron surge fades.

