President Donald Trump signed into law an unprecedented $2.2 trillion aid package Friday, which will speed up government payments to Americans, support struggling business and rush resources to overworked health care workers amid the growing coronavirus pandemic. But while state and local leaders confirmed federal support — including a new field hospital in Seattle’s CenturyLink Field Event Center — is on its way, health science experts continue to raise questions about how the virus first began spreading in Washington.

More COVID-19 diagnoses are made in Washington state every day, an indication both of the virus’ spread and of expanded testing capacity. The state Department of Health announced 516 newly confirmed cases Friday, bringing the state total to 3,723 cases, including 175 deaths. The bulk of Washington’s cases remain in King County, which has seen 1,828 people fall ill and 125 die.

Throughout today, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Friday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Friday afternoon.

