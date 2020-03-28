More COVID-19 diagnoses are made in Washington state every day, an indication both of the virus’ spread and of expanded testing capacity. The state Department of Health announced 516 newly confirmed cases Friday, bringing the state total to 3,723 cases, including 175 deaths. The bulk of Washington’s cases remain in King County, which has seen 1,828 people fall ill and 125 die.
Seattle elected officials urge Trump administration to re-close immigration court due to coronavirus pandemic
Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, City Council President M. Lorena González and U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal are urging the U.S. Department of Justice to close Seattle’s immigration court during the novel coronavirus pandemic and Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order.
Seattle’s immigration court was shut earlier this month after a “reported second-hand exposure” to the virus. But the court reopened Thursday for filings, and hearings for those held at the Northwest detention center in Tacoma are ongoing.
In a news release Friday, Durkan described the court’s reopening as “a public health violation and a human rights issue.”
“It is reckless and irresponsible for the Trump administration to allow immigration courts to operate despite an active pandemic,” she said.
Durkan also said the Department of Justice (DOJ) should “extend immigration court filing deadlines in light of this global health emergency, so immigrants and their legal representatives do not have to choose between protecting their health and meeting a deadline.”
González said immigration detention centers also should release detainees “so they can return home and be healthy and safe with their families.”
In a letter Thursday, Jayapal, D-Seattle, similarly urged the DOJ to “immediately close immigration courts across the country” and to extend deadlines to at least three months after emergencies end in each state.
Her letter was signed by the members Washington’s Democratic congressional delegations, including Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell.
—Daniel Beekman
Fact check: Trump a rosy outlier on science of the virus
Groundless assurances keep coming from President Donald Trump, a rosy outlier on the science of the coronavirus pandemic.
It's been that way since before the virus spread widely in the U.S., when he supposed that the warmer weather of April might have it soon gone, a prospect the public health authorities said was not affirmed by the research. Now he's been talking about a country revved up again by Easter, while his officials play down that possibility from the same White House platform.
Here's a look at some recent statements during a week when the U.S. death toll reached about 1,700 and America rose to No. 1 globally in the number of people infected by COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
—Elouise Schumacher
Amazon employee at Kent fulfillment center tests positive for COVID-19
An employee in Amazon's Kent fulfillment center tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by coronavirus, the company confirmed Saturday morning.
Employees there were told during their shifts on Friday. The building was not closed. Amazon said employees who had close contact with the individual who tested positive were being notified and told to stay away from work and in quarantine for 14 days, with pay.
The local case adds to a growing tally across Amazon’s fulfillment and logistics network in the U.S. and Europe, and in its Whole Foods Market grocery stores.
A driver for Snohomish County's Community Transit died Thursday after testing positive for COVID-19 less than two weeks ago. Ten Community Transit employees have now tested positive or presumptive positive for COVID-19, and while it's not known whether they caught the virus at work or somewhere else, they fear they’re at the center of an outbreak.
After complaints alleging that workers were exposed to unsanitary conditions, even before the novel coronavirus outbreak, the King County ombudsman’s office has started a preliminary investigation into Metro Transit’s bus cleaning procedures. Friday night, King County Metro said in a statement that driver has tested positive for COVID-19.
An ER doctor who criticized Bellingham hospital’s coronavirus protections has been fired.
Bothell-based Ventec Life Systems is ramping up ventilator production in a venture with General Motors. Trump's invocation of the Defense Production Act capped a strange day, but in any case, plans are advancing to begin producing as many as 10,000 ventilators a month starting next week.
