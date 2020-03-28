More COVID-19 diagnoses are made in Washington state every day, an indication both of the virus’ spread and of expanded testing capacity. The state Department of Health announced 516 newly confirmed cases Friday, bringing the state total to 3,723 cases, including 175 deaths. The bulk of Washington’s cases remain in King County, which has seen 1,828 people fall ill and 125 die.
Amazon employee at Kent fulfillment center tests positive for COVID-19
An employee in Amazon's Kent fulfillment center tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by coronavirus, the company confirmed Saturday morning.
Employees there were told during their shifts on Friday. The building was not closed. Amazon said employees who had close contact with the individual who tested positive were being notified and told to stay away from work and in quarantine for 14 days, with pay.
The local case adds to a growing tally across Amazon’s fulfillment and logistics network in the U.S. and Europe, and in its Whole Foods Market grocery stores.
A driver for Snohomish County's Community Transit died Thursday after testing positive for COVID-19 less than two weeks ago. Ten Community Transit employees have now tested positive or presumptive positive for COVID-19, and while it's not known whether they caught the virus at work or somewhere else, they fear they’re at the center of an outbreak.
After complaints alleging that workers were exposed to unsanitary conditions, even before the novel coronavirus outbreak, the King County ombudsman’s office has started a preliminary investigation into Metro Transit’s bus cleaning procedures. Friday night, King County Metro said in a statement that driver has tested positive for COVID-19.
An ER doctor who criticized Bellingham hospital’s coronavirus protections has been fired.
Bothell-based Ventec Life Systems is ramping up ventilator production in a venture with General Motors. Trump's invocation of the Defense Production Act capped a strange day, but in any case, plans are advancing to begin producing as many as 10,000 ventilators a month starting next week.
