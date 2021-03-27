President Joe Biden has promised enough coronavirus vaccine doses by the end of May to immunize all of the nation’s roughly 260 million adults. But between then and the end of July, the government has locked in commitments from manufacturers for enough vaccine to cover 400 million people — about 70 million more than the nation’s entire population, The New York Times reports. Whether to keep, modify or redirect those orders is a question with significant implications: Of the vaccine doses given globally, about three-quarters have gone to only 10 countries. At least 30 countries have not yet injected a single person. Global scarcity threatens to grow more acute as nations and regions clamp down on vaccine exports.

As Washington state comes off its third surge in coronavirus cases, daily case counts have flattened to 654 per day as of March 11, which is worrisome because that number is comparable to the state’s count in mid-October during the state’s second surge, said Dr. Umair Shah, the state’s secretary of health. At the Department of Health’s weekly press briefing, Shah said that the state was making “incredible progress” in coming off the surge but cautioned that the flattening of the case count was “very concerning to all of us in public health.”

