President Joe Biden has promised enough coronavirus vaccine doses by the end of May to immunize all of the nation’s roughly 260 million adults. But between then and the end of July, the government has locked in commitments from manufacturers for enough vaccine to cover 400 million people — about 70 million more than the nation’s entire population, The New York Times reports. Whether to keep, modify or redirect those orders is a question with significant implications: Of the vaccine doses given globally, about three-quarters have gone to only 10 countries. At least 30 countries have not yet injected a single person. Global scarcity threatens to grow more acute as nations and regions clamp down on vaccine exports.
As Washington state comes off its third surge in coronavirus cases, daily case counts have flattened to 654 per day as of March 11, which is worrisome because that number is comparable to the state’s count in mid-October during the state’s second surge, said Dr. Umair Shah, the state’s secretary of health. At the Department of Health’s weekly press briefing, Shah said that the state was making “incredible progress” in coming off the surge but cautioned that the flattening of the case count was “very concerning to all of us in public health.”
Washington House Democrats propose state budget aimed at easing housing crisis after COVID-19 pandemic
OLYMPIA — Washington House Democrats released a budget proposal Friday that focuses on preventing the state from sinking into an even deeper housing and homelessness crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
And the Friday proposal by the House earmarks billions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief aid to help the state recover from the pandemic.
But House Democrats in their plan emphasized a slew of different programs to prevent foreclosures and tenant evictions that could make Washington’s already-severe homelessness crisis even worse. Read the full story here.
—Joseph O’Sullivan
When you go back to the office, will you recognize it? How Seattle-area companies are preparing to bring workers back
When office workers emptied Seattle and Eastside corporate towers and campuses last year, many left behind a fairly routine setup: assigned desks, conference rooms for big meetings, and an expectation that they show up to the office at least most workdays.
When they return, all of that could be different.
“The days of having your own space and being able to spread out and have all your tchotchkes and pictures at your desk are gone,” said Dena Yamaguchi, associate principal at the Seattle office of the architecture firm CallisonRTKL. “If you’re working from home part of the time, you can’t use up that valuable real estate.”
As a growing number of people in Seattle and around the country get vaccinated against the coronavirus and begin to contemplate a return to family gatherings and hugs with loved ones, a more workaday question emerges: What about the office?
Employers, architects and commercial real estate experts are now contemplating what post-pandemic office work will look like, with ramifications that extend far beyond the average cubicle dweller. Read the full story here.