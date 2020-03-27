Washingtonians’ efforts to practice social distancing, sanitize frequently and fortify our health care facilities seem to be making a difference in slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus here, researchers say — but the state’s two-week stay-at-home order still might need to be extended. While we’ve seen “modest improvement,” Gov. Jay Inslee said in a Thursday news conference, we can’t ease up yet.

More COVID-19 diagnoses are made in Washington state every day, an indication both of the virus’ spread and of expanded testing capacity. The state Department of Health announced 627 newly confirmed cases Thursday, bringing the state total to 3,207 cases, including 147 deaths. The bulk of Washington’s cases remain in King County, which has seen 1,577 people fall ill and 109 die.

Throughout today, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Thursday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Thursday afternoon.