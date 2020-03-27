By

Washingtonians’ efforts to practice social distancing, sanitize frequently and fortify our health care facilities seem to be making a difference in slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus here, researchers say — but the state’s two-week stay-at-home order still might need to be extended. While we’ve seen “modest improvement,” Gov. Jay Inslee said in a Thursday news conference, we can’t ease up yet.

More COVID-19 diagnoses are made in Washington state every day, an indication both of the virus’ spread and of expanded testing capacity. The state Department of Health announced 627 newly confirmed cases Thursday, bringing the state total to 3,207 cases, including 147 deaths. The bulk of Washington’s cases remain in King County, which has seen 1,577 people fall ill and 109 die.

Throughout today, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Thursday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Thursday afternoon.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the new coronavirus, making him the first elected leader of a major nation to be diagnosed with COVID-19. But he insisted Friday that he is working from home and remains in charge of the U.K.'s response to the outbreak.

Johnson, 55, said he was tested Thursday on the advice of the chief medical officer after showing mild symptoms.

Johnson is the highest-profile political leader to have contracted the virus, which has infected more than 500,000 people around the world.

Johnson's news follows the revelation Wednesday that Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, also has tested positive. The 71-year-old is showing mild symptoms and is self-isolating at a royal estate in Scotland.

—Julie Hanson
Catch up on the past 24 hours

Phay Vanh, center, picks up food for her family and her sister’s family at Hopelink’s food bank in Kirkland on March 19. The food bank has started prepacking boxes of food to limit contact and has stopped accepting food donations during the coronavirus outbreak. (Ken Lambert / The Seattle Times)
Food banks are getting squeezed: As the community's needs grow and volunteers dwindle, local food banks are struggling to meet the demand and "balance between keeping people safe and keeping people fed." Here's how you can help, and how to find help if you need it.

Washingtonians may be ordered to stay home longer than two weeks, Gov. Jay Inslee said yesterday as he described how the state hasn't "turned the corner" against the virus. Social distancing is starting to work, a UW analysis says — but it still predicts overwhelmed hospitals and many COVID-19 deaths in Washington. How will it all end? The lockdowns won't have an easy on/off switch, scientists say.

The U.S. has more confirmed coronavirus cases than anywhere else in the world. The nation's tallies yesterday surpassed 82,000 cases and 1,000 deaths. The response has been dogged by missteps and lost opportunities. (Washington state has reported 3,207 cases and 147 deaths.)

Sick patients seeking coronavirus tests are getting turned away. Lab capacity is expanding in Seattle, so what's the holdup? Doctors, hospitals and clinics are making judgment calls about who should be tested. And the state has been overwhelmed as it tries to track the results.

Jobless claims shot up ninefold in Washington state as the outbreak hammered the economy. The charts are jaw-dropping, and they'll get worse, experts say as the state unemployment office staggers to keep up.

The $2.2 trillion stimulus plan ran into trouble in the House today. Here's the latest on the package, which includes direct checks for Americans and aid for businesses. This Q&A tackles whether you'd get a check and how big it could be.

Carol Gibbs takes care of three children during the day at Rainbow Child Care on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 in Bellevue. Gibbs is down from 12 children to three. Child care programs are struggling to provide and survive during the pandemic. (Amanda Snyder / The Seattle Times)
Child care centers are essential to the economy. Can they survive? Hundreds of them in Washington are closing or failing, and for families, that means deep troubles that will extend beyond the pandemic.

Will the quarantines bring a baby boom or a spike in divorces? Maybe both. While some couples and families are growing closer, divorce lawyers say they're "seeing a lot more bad behavior" amid the stress and anxiety.

A grocery store threw out $35,000 worth of food, saying a woman had intentionally coughed all over it. She faces criminal charges. And yes, you can be charged for coughing or breathing on someone.

A false belief in a coronavirus "cure" has killed hundreds of people in Iran and sickened thousands more.

How did the virus infect the global supply chain so deeply, causing shortages of masks and other protective gear? It's not about hoarding or panic buying, columnist Jon Talton writes: It's about a fragile, failing system.

—Kris Higginson

