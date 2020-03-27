More COVID-19 diagnoses are made in Washington state every day, an indication both of the virus’ spread and of expanded testing capacity. The state Department of Health announced 627 newly confirmed cases Thursday, bringing the state total to 3,207 cases, including 147 deaths. The bulk of Washington’s cases remain in King County, which has seen 1,577 people fall ill and 109 die.
The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Thursday afternoon.
High school seniors may get a pass from some graduation requirements because of coronavirus closures
Washington high school seniors who are out of class because of coronavirus school closures may catch a break from certain graduation requirements.
The Washington State Board of Education is considering emergency rules giving school districts and private schools power to waive statewide course requirements for students who are on track to graduate this spring.
The rules wouldn’t excuse students from completing a High School and Beyond Plan or local graduation requirements.
The board didn’t approve a new graduation policy, but plans to draft, review and vote on rules by April 8.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the new coronavirus, making him the first elected leader of a major nation to be diagnosed with COVID-19. But he insisted Friday that he is working from home and remains in charge of the U.K.'s response to the outbreak.
Johnson, 55, said he was tested Thursday on the advice of the chief medical officer after showing mild symptoms.
Johnson is the highest-profile political leader to have contracted the virus, which has infected more than 500,000 people around the world.
Sick patients seeking coronavirus tests are getting turned away. Lab capacity is expanding in Seattle, so what's the holdup? Doctors, hospitals and clinics are making judgment calls about who should be tested. And the state has been overwhelmed as it tries to track the results.
How did the virus infect the global supply chain so deeply, causing shortages of masks and other protective gear? It's not about hoarding or panic buying, columnist Jon Talton writes: It's about a fragile, failing system.
