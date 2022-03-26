Public health officials are urging caution over the omicron subvariant BA.2, which is reportedly 30% to 60% more contagious than the original omicron variant. While reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S. have been declining, the omicron subvariant may lead to a surge, officials warn.
The contagious subvariant has been fueling COVID-19 surges across Europe and Asia and was recently found in the wastewater of at least four Oregon communities. But the findings don’t necessarily guarantee a sharp surge in cases, according to the Oregon Health Authority’s medical director.
How open spots at a Bellevue alternative school reflect a broken youth mental health system
BELLEVUE — Ever get gum stuck in your hair? Peanut butter is one way to get it out, science teacherJeffrey Britcher tells a handful of students on a recent Monday morning at Eastside Academy in Bellevue.
“Can it be anything oily or does it or does it have to be peanut butter?” a student asks.
Anything oily works, and any nonpolar solvent — meaning the electrons don’t create a positive and negative charge at the ends — can do the trick, Britcher explains.
The classroom, equipped with lab tables, science equipment, and an emergency eyewash and safety shower, could fit in any traditional high school. But it’s that request for personal time with administrators that officials at Eastside Academy say makes the school stand out as an alternative option for kids with behavioral health needs.
Eastside Academy is a private, Christian-based, alternative school that serves students who have experienced challenges in larger, public school settings.
The school treats mental health as a core curriculum subject. In addition to traditional instruction, Eastside students attend peer counseling daily and receive one-on-one counseling once or twice per week from on-site trained clinicians and interns.
Biden administration likely to offer older Americans second booster shots
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is moving ahead with a plan to give at least everyone 65 and older — and possibly some younger adults as well — the option of a second booster of the Pfizer or Moderna coronavirus vaccine without recommending outright that they get one, according to several people familiar with the planning.
Major uncertainties have complicated the decision, including how long the protection from a second booster would last, how to explain the plan to the public and even whether the overall goal is to shield whoever is deemed eligible only from severe disease or from less serious infections as well. Read the full story here.