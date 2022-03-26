Public health officials are urging caution over the omicron subvariant BA.2, which is reportedly 30% to 60% more contagious than the original omicron variant. While reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S. have been declining, the omicron subvariant may lead to a surge, officials warn.

The contagious subvariant has been fueling COVID-19 surges across Europe and Asia and was recently found in the wastewater of at least four Oregon communities. But the findings don’t necessarily guarantee a sharp surge in cases, according to the Oregon Health Authority’s medical director.

Meanwhile, China has reported over 56,000 COVID-19 cases since March 1 as officials battle the country’s worst COVID-19 outbreak driven by the omicron variant.

