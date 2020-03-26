More COVID-19 diagnoses are made in Washington state every day, an indication of both the virus’ spread and of expanded testing capacity. The state Department of Health announced 111 newly confirmed cases Wednesday, bringing the state total to 2,580 cases, including 132 deaths. The bulk of Washington’s cases remain in King County, which has seen 1,359 people fall ill and 100 die.
Throughout today, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Wednesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Wednesday evening.
Skagit Valley Tulip Festival is off due to coronavirus, organizers say
The vast majority of events at the annual Skagit Valley Tulip Festival, which typically brings more than 300,000 visitors and millions of dollars to Skagit County each spring, have been canceled.
The month-long festival was scheduled to start April 1, but Gov. Jay Inslee's order to stay home has organizers concerned about swarms of people driving up, gathering in fields, using portable toilets and potentially spreading the deadly virus.
"The tulip gardens are closed. This is devastating to the tulip industry in Skagit Valley and there is a very good chance it may not survive," Cindy Verge, the festival's executive director, told KING-5. "Right now, with the timing of this virus and the very necessary restrictions on people and movement, it is a distinct possibility."
The owners of Tulip Town and RoozenGaarde told KING they expect the season to be a total loss.
"We've had floods and freezes but nothing like this," Brent Roozen said.
You're going to be hearing Rocky Bono's name a lot. The former Navy vice admiral, more formally known as Dr. Raquel Bono, is sailing into a daunting battle as Washington state's new coronavirus czar. She's described as a "relentless fighter."
Some Seattle community centers are turning into homeless shelters to facilitate social distancing, and King County is opening a new center in Sodo for COVID-19 patients who can't recover at home.
Far from home, two Seattle newlyweds are on a strange honeymoon. They're among the Washington residents who are trying to stay positive while they're stuck abroad, due to coronavirus-related lockdowns and travel bans.
Did you commute in pajama pants today? The coronavirus outbreak is testing the limits of remote work (and simultaneous homeschooling) in the Seattle area. Here's how it's going, and what managers and employees are doing to make it work better.
