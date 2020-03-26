The U.S. Senate on Wednesday night unanimously passed an unprecedented $2 trillion measure that expands unemployment benefits and aids businesses struggling with the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The House has yet to vote on the legislation, which was approved by the White House on Tuesday, but Washington transit, businesses and hospitals are already debating whether the funding would serve as a lifeline or dry up too quickly.

More COVID-19 diagnoses are made in Washington state every day, an indication of both the virus’ spread and of expanded testing capacity. The state Department of Health announced 111 newly confirmed cases Wednesday, bringing the state total to 2,580 cases, including 132 deaths. The bulk of Washington’s cases remain in King County, which has seen 1,359 people fall ill and 100 die.

Throughout today, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Wednesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Wednesday evening.

