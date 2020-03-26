The U.S. Senate on Wednesday night unanimously passed an unprecedented $2 trillion measure that expands unemployment benefits and aids businesses struggling with the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The House has yet to vote on the legislation, which was approved by the White House on Tuesday, but Washington transit, businesses and hospitals are already debating whether the funding would serve as a lifeline or dry up too quickly.
More COVID-19 diagnoses are made in Washington state every day, an indication of both the virus’ spread and of expanded testing capacity. The state Department of Health announced 111 newly confirmed cases Wednesday, bringing the state total to 2,580 cases, including 132 deaths. The bulk of Washington’s cases remain in King County, which has seen 1,359 people fall ill and 100 die.
The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Wednesday evening.
WSU postpones traditional commencement but will host online ceremony May 9
Washington State University President Kirk Schulz announced that the traditional May commencement ceremonies would be delayed until at least August on all of the school’s campuses.
Schulz said there will, however, be an online commencement for all campuses on May 9.
Washington State’s main campus is in Pullman, and it also has campuses in Vancouver and the Tri-Cities.
In France, fight against COVID-19 waged one baguette at a time
The French custom of buying fresh bread daily has become loaded with moral, civic and public health considerations that could never have been imagined before the new coronavirus turned life upside down.
In a country under lockdown, popping out for a fresh baguette is proving a handy excuse for people to get out of the house.
But eschewing the crusty comfort of a fresh-baked baguette has become significant, too — a small sacrifice in this new era where sacrifices are being asked of many. For some, not buying bread daily and instead staying indoors to try to stay healthy has become an act in itself, a gesture of solidarity with the doctors and nurses fighting to save lives in stressed emergency wards.
Trying to steer a path between their love of bread and beating the virus, some in France are now buying baguettes by the armful and freezing them, a big no-no in normal times. But defrosting and reheating is now a pragmatic, civic-minded and health-conscious compromise, certainly better than no baguette at all.
Read the full story here.
Alaska has 59 confirmed coronavirus cases
Alaska state officials said the number of reported coronavirus cases had grown to 59.
The figures released Wednesday included 17 new cases: 11 from Anchorage, three from Ketchikan and one each from Homer, Fairbanks and North Pole, said Alaska’s chief medical officer, Dr. Anne Zink.
The state health department, in a release, said the individual in the Homer case was tested in Anchorage after returning from a trip to the Lower 48.
Skagit Valley Tulip Festival is off due to coronavirus, organizers say
The vast majority of events at the annual Skagit Valley Tulip Festival, which typically brings more than 300,000 visitors and millions of dollars to Skagit County each spring, have been canceled.
The month-long festival was scheduled to start April 1, but Gov. Jay Inslee's order to stay home has organizers concerned about swarms of people driving up, gathering in fields, using portable toilets and potentially spreading the deadly virus.
"The tulip gardens are closed. This is devastating to the tulip industry in Skagit Valley and there is a very good chance it may not survive," Cindy Verge, the festival's executive director, told KING-5. "Right now, with the timing of this virus and the very necessary restrictions on people and movement, it is a distinct possibility."
The owners of Tulip Town and RoozenGaarde told KING they expect the season to be a total loss.
"We've had floods and freezes but nothing like this," Brent Roozen said.
What Congress’ massive coronavirus package means for Washingtonians: The mammoth, $2 trillion coronavirus rescue package passed by the U.S. Senate last night could unlock billions of dollars for Washington state governments, transit, businesses and hospitals — and you could get a direct payment, too. Here's what we know about the effects on our region's economy and daily life. The fine print includes special deals for some companies, but Boeing might balk at the strings that are attached.
School in Washington is supposed to resume (remotely) by Monday. Will it? Here's how local districts are hurrying to get something — anything — prepared.
Gov. Jay Inslee is halting most construction work on commercial and residential sites, in a major clarification to the statewide stay-home order.
You're going to be hearing Rocky Bono's name a lot. The former Navy vice admiral, more formally known as Dr. Raquel Bono, is sailing into a daunting battle as Washington state's new coronavirus czar. She's described as a "relentless fighter."
Some Seattle community centers are turning into homeless shelters to facilitate social distancing, and King County is opening a new center in Sodo for COVID-19 patients who can't recover at home.
Alaska Airlines is slashing its flight schedule by 70% for the coming months. It's been burning more than $14 million a day.
Some hospitals are considering universal "do not resuscitate" orders for many or all COVID-19 patients to reduce risk for staffers. This comes as deaths top 1,000 nationwide.
Far from home, two Seattle newlyweds are on a strange honeymoon. They're among the Washington residents who are trying to stay positive while they're stuck abroad, due to coronavirus-related lockdowns and travel bans.
Did you commute in pajama pants today? The coronavirus outbreak is testing the limits of remote work (and simultaneous homeschooling) in the Seattle area. Here's how it's going, and what managers and employees are doing to make it work better.
The best ways to protect yourself and others: Wash hands the right way. Try a few tricks to stop touching your face. And make sure your food is safe. There's more helpful coronavirus prevention advice here.
What you can and can't do under the stay-home order: Keep this infographic handy as a quick reference on what Washington state is allowing.
Laid off? You're not alone. Here are resources for unemployment benefits, help with the rent or mortgage, emergency food programs and more.
