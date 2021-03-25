The anxious wait for COVID-19 vaccine eligibility will end by May 1 for all adult Washingtonians, when everyone 16 and older can get in line for a shot, state officials confirmed Wednesday. In Seattle, the city plans to stop providing free coronavirus testing at facilities in West Seattle and Rainier Beach on March 31, as it seeks to increase distribution of vaccines at those sites. Transitioning both sites to vaccination-only will allow each site to vaccinate 1,500 people a day, up from 1,000 a day currently, according to city officials.

A coronavirus outbreak inside the King County Jail accounts for most of the 46 total cases among the in-custody population at the downtown Seattle facility and inside the Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent as of Wednesday, according to the Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention. Additionally, seven department employees — all of them assigned to the jail in downtown Seattle — have tested positive since March 9.

