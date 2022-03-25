The company that developed a COVID-19 vaccine meant to be accessible to developing countries through a United Nations initiative, reportedly sent tens of millions of doses to wealthy countries — but has yet to provide any to the UN agency in charge of the vaccine sharing initiative.
The UN was expecting a quarter-million doses by March after an organization leading the initiative provided $388 million so the company, Novavax, could fast-track its vaccine’s development.
At the same time, the European Union’s drug regulator advised the European Commission to authorize use of Evusheld, an antibody medication that helps immunocompromised and vulnerable individuals avoid contracting COVID-19.
China continues ‘severe and complex’ fight against COVID-19
China continues to battle its worst COVID-19 outbreak, driven by the omicron variant, with health officials on Friday calling the situation “severe and complex.”
The country has counted more than 56,000 cases since March 1, according to national health officials, who gave a press briefing Friday. More than half of those cases have been recorded in northeastern Jilin province and include asymptomatic cases as well. The numbers do not include Hong Kong, which tracks its COVID-19 data separately.
China continues striving to “achieve dynamic zero-COVID in the short term, as it is still the most economical and most effective prevention strategy against COVID-19,” said Wu Zunyou, an infectious disease expert at China’s Center for Disease Control.
“Only by doing dynamic zero-COVID can we eliminate the hidden dangers of the epidemic, avoid the run on medical resources that may be caused by large-scale infections and prevent a large number of possible deaths of the elderly or those with underlying diseases,” Wu added.
‘I felt disillusioned and abandoned:’ A Seattle medical worker on why mental health care is needed in the field
Editor’s note: This story focuses on suicide and other topics related to psychiatric distress. If you or a loved one is in crisis, resources are available here.
Those who work in health care are often the victims of mental illness themselves. In early 2020, the industry became crushed under the COVID-19 pandemic that neither health care workers nor society were adequately prepared to bear. As turmoil continued, the damage to health care workers became more severe.
Compassion fatigue set in. The long hours, the brutal conditions, the constant presence of death, and the fear that this relentless virus would inevitably infect them caused many veterans of the industry to leave.
Depression and anxiety have afflicted me my entire life. Through decades of treatment, my condition was in remission when I made the decision to enter the health care field in January of 2020 as a certified medical assistant.
Like many newcomers, I had ambitions of helping others and society. These dreams were quickly dashed as I discovered a field of underappreciated, overworked and underpaid workers. I was bullied and harassed. My mental health was gradually strained, to the point of my suicide attempt last year.