The company that developed a COVID-19 vaccine meant to be accessible to developing countries through a United Nations initiative, reportedly sent tens of millions of doses to wealthy countries — but has yet to provide any to the UN agency in charge of the vaccine sharing initiative.

The UN was expecting a quarter-million doses by March after an organization leading the initiative provided $388 million so the company, Novavax, could fast-track its vaccine’s development.

At the same time, the European Union’s drug regulator advised the European Commission to authorize use of Evusheld, an antibody medication that helps immunocompromised and vulnerable individuals avoid contracting COVID-19.

