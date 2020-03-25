The White House and Senate leaders agreed late Tuesday night on an unprecedented $2 trillion measure that would expand unemployment benefits and aid businesses struggling with the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The agreement came as Washington state workers continue to raise questions about the recent statewide stay-at-home measure, which left plenty of gray area on which businesses are considered essential and thus allowed to remain open.

More COVID-19 diagnoses are made in Washington state every day, an indication of both the virus’ spread and of expanded testing capacity. The state Department of Health announced 248 newly confirmed cases Tuesday, bringing the state total to 2,469 cases, including 123 deaths. The bulk of Washington’s cases remain in King County, which has seen 1,277 people fall ill and 94 die.

Throughout today, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Tuesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Tuesday afternoon.