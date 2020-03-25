More COVID-19 diagnoses are made in Washington state every day, an indication of both the virus’ spread and of expanded testing capacity. The state Department of Health announced 248 newly confirmed cases Tuesday, bringing the state total to 2,469 cases, including 123 deaths. The bulk of Washington’s cases remain in King County, which has seen 1,277 people fall ill and 94 die.
Throughout today, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Tuesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Tuesday afternoon.
Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, his office said Wednesday.
The 71-year-old is showing mild symptoms of COVID-19 and is self-isolating at a royal estate in Scotland, his Clarence House office said.
His wife Camilla, 72, has tested negative.
“The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus,’’ Clarence House said. “He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.’’
Britain’s Press Association, citing a source, said the prince and the duchess remained in good spirits, and that Charles was not bedridden.
The tests were carried out by the National Health Service in Scotland.
—Associated Press
FAQ: What is PPE? What is an N95 respirator?
With hospitals and medical workers battling a shortage of key safety and treatment supplies, a few terms keep coming up: PPEs, N95 respirator masks, surgical masks, ventilators and more.
Here’s a Q-and-A to help you know what these things are, how they work and why they’re so desperately needed.
—Chicago Tribune
Catch up on the past 24 hours
The White House and Senate leaders have announced a deal on a $2 trillion emergency package to rush sweeping aid to businesses, workers and the health care system. President Donald Trump spoke of putting the U.S. economy back in business by Easter — “this cure is worse than the problem” — but scientists warn the worst is yet to come.
How many people aren’t social-distancing? FYI Guy digs into the small percentage (which translates to a big number) of Seattleites who said they hadn’t changed their behavior, and the sizable chunk of people who did it only “some of the time.”
Workers and businesses affected by the outbreak: We’ve pulled together a page of resources to help you find information on grants, unemployment benefits, emergency food programs, rent assistance and more.
Your turn to help? There are ample opportunities to support coronavirus causes in Seattle, from donating cash to making masks for health workers. Here’s how to get involved.
Even as restaurants are hurting, many of them are helping people in need. Frelard Tamales, below, is buzzing with activity these days as the owner, his parents and others make free sack lunches for children who are out of school. “It’s a cost, but it’s not a burden,” Osbaldo Hernández says. It’s among several Seattle-area restaurants sacrificing profit to help their communities.
