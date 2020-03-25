By

The White House and Senate leaders agreed late Tuesday night on an unprecedented $2 trillion measure that would expand unemployment benefits and aid businesses struggling with the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The agreement came as Washington state workers continue to raise questions about the recent statewide stay-at-home measure, which left plenty of gray area on which businesses are considered essential and thus allowed to remain open.

More COVID-19 diagnoses are made in Washington state every day, an indication of both the virus’ spread and of expanded testing capacity. The state Department of Health announced 248 newly confirmed cases Tuesday, bringing the state total to 2,469 cases, including 123 deaths. The bulk of Washington’s cases remain in King County, which has seen 1,277 people fall ill and 94 die.

Throughout today, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Tuesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Tuesday afternoon.

Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, his office said Wednesday.

The 71-year-old is showing mild symptoms of COVID-19 and is self-isolating at a royal estate in Scotland, his Clarence House office said.

His wife Camilla, 72, has tested negative.

“The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus,’’ Clarence House said. “He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.’’

Britain’s Press Association, citing a source, said the prince and the duchess remained in good spirits, and that Charles was not bedridden.

The tests were carried out by the National Health Service in Scotland.

—Associated Press
FAQ: What is PPE? What is an N95 respirator?

With hospitals and medical workers battling a shortage of key safety and treatment supplies, a few terms keep coming up: PPEs, N95 respirator masks, surgical masks, ventilators and more.

Here’s a Q-and-A to help you know what these things are, how they work and why they’re so desperately needed.

—Chicago Tribune

The White House and Senate leaders have announced a deal on a $2 trillion emergency package to rush sweeping aid to businesses, workers and the health care system. President Donald Trump spoke of putting the U.S. economy back in business in two weeks — “this cure is worse than the problem” — but scientists warn the worst is yet to come.

Will two weeks be enough? Washington state’s stay-at-home order may need to stretch longer, public health experts say.

Armoire CEO and founder Ambika Singh says the clothing rental company for women had its strongest month of sales last month. Singh says she likely will be going back to investors to raise money for the business. (Erika Schultz / The Seattle Times)
What counts as an ‘essential business’ that can stay open under the stay-home order? “If you asked our customers, they’d say we’re essential,” says Ambika Singh, founder of Armoire, a clothing rental company. But the state may not agree. Its definition of essential businesses that can keep the doors open during the stay-home order is causing plenty of confusion. Farmers markets have been controversial, for example, while pot and liquor stores are staying open and enjoying a boom. Here’s a full list of who’s allowed to keep working.

How many people aren’t social-distancing? FYI Guy digs into the small percentage (but big number) of Seattleites who said they hadn’t changed their behavior, and the sizable chunk of people who did it only “some of the time.”

More than 250 people were hospitalized in the state last week, and officials are watching for a bigger surge. Our interactive map shows the spread of the virus across our state and the world.

Pedestrians walk and run through Green Lake Park in Seattle on Monday, March 23, 2020. That day, Gov. Jay Inslee ordered Washingtonians to stay home after many parks around the state, including in Seattle, remained crowded over the weekend despite social distancing recommendations. (Erika Schultz / The Seattle Times)
What can you do outside? Many adventures will have to wait under Gov. Jay Inslee’s latest coronavirus mandates. Here’s a quick look at which outdoor spaces are open and closed.

Layoffs have begun as the aviation collapse hits Washington companies, for which “Boeing’s health is a huge, huge worry.”

The Gates Foundation is pouring $3.7 million into the Seattle area to help respond to the pandemic. The foundation last night described where the money will go.

There’s a “moon shot” to save the school year from coronavirus, but it isn’t happening in Seattle. This is not the district’s finest moment, columnist Danny Westneat writes.

240,000 masks, 15,000 pairs of goggles, 850 protective suits: Getting medical gear to Washington state is all in a day’s work for Microsoft lately.

The world’s biggest lockdown starts today. India’s 1.3 billion people face “a total ban on coming out of your homes,” a staggering challenge in a country where hundreds of millions are destitute. The photos show a startlingly different version of India.

In this Monday, March 23, 2020, photo, a passenger walks past railway tracks at the deserted New Delhi Railway station during a lockdown amid concerns over the spread of Coronavirus, in New Delhi, India, Monday. India’s colossal passenger railway system has come to a halt as officials take emergency measures to keep the coronavirus pandemic from spreading in the country of 1.3 billion. The railway system is often described as India’s lifeline, transporting 23 million people across the vast subcontinent each day, some 8.4 billion passengers each year. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Know what you can and can’t do under Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-home order.

How can you get a coronavirus test? It might not be easy. Here’s where tests are happening and who qualifies.

Workers and businesses affected by the outbreak: We’ve pulled together a page of resources to help you find information on grants, unemployment benefits, emergency food programs, rent assistance and more.

Your turn to help? There are ample opportunities to support coronavirus causes in Seattle, from donating cash to making masks for health workers. Here’s how to get involved.

A few weeks ago, “social distancing” just meant the Seattle Freeze. As words take on new meaning, here’s a pandemic glossary and a guide to the medical gear you’re hearing about, from PPEs to N95 masks.

—Kris Higginson

