The Olympic torch relay, which begins Thursday in northeastern Japan, could be the “canary in the coalmine” for the effort to hold the Olympics in four months despite the pandemic, the Associated Press reports. It was at the start of the relay a year ago that the Olympics were postponed — for the first time since the modern Olympics began in 1896 — because of the coronavirus pandemic. If the relay has problems, if COVID-19 cases pop up and if there are delays, it could send up red flags about the feasibility of holding the Tokyo Olympics.

A temporary emergency order issued Tuesday bans insurers from using credit scores to set rates for personal property insurance amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Washington. The order applies to personal insurance on private automobiles, as well as renter and homeowner’s coverage, according to the rule, and prohibits insurers from using credit history to determine premiums, rates or eligibility for personal insurance coverage. The ban kicks in on all new policies or policy renewals processed on June 20 or later.

