The Olympic torch relay, which begins Thursday in northeastern Japan, could be the “canary in the coalmine” for the effort to hold the Olympics in four months despite the pandemic, the Associated Press reports. It was at the start of the relay a year ago that the Olympics were postponed — for the first time since the modern Olympics began in 1896 — because of the coronavirus pandemic. If the relay has problems, if COVID-19 cases pop up and if there are delays, it could send up red flags about the feasibility of holding the Tokyo Olympics.
A temporary emergency order issued Tuesday bans insurers from using credit scores to set rates for personal property insurance amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Washington. The order applies to personal insurance on private automobiles, as well as renter and homeowner’s coverage, according to the rule, and prohibits insurers from using credit history to determine premiums, rates or eligibility for personal insurance coverage. The ban kicks in on all new policies or policy renewals processed on June 20 or later.
France hit by 3rd virus surge; culture minister in hospital
France’s high-profile culture minister has been hospitalized for COVID-19, the latest senior official to become ill as the nation faces a third surge of coronavirus infections, this one propelled by a highly contagious variant first found in Britain.
Roselyne Bachelot, 74, announced last weekend that she tested positive and her hospitalization was made public Wednesday. The virus has been gaining steam in France, with ICUs in the Paris region, the north and southeast France bursting at the seams.
In the Paris region the rate of infection for 20- to 50-year-olds is above 700 for 100,000 inhabitants, and higher yet in other regions, according to Paris area health system chief Aurelien Rousseau. Doctors are reporting an increasing number of young people without other health issues entering ICUs, he tweeted.
Spend an afternoon with Seattle's COVID-19 "vaccine chasers": People who don't yet qualify for vaccination — or do but can't get an appointment — are flocking to vaccine hubs each day in the hope of scoring a leftover dose. There are rules about how this works, and sometimes your eligibility comes down to the smallest detail. Here's our updated guide to getting your vaccine.
Yes, vaccinated people can still get COVID-19, one doctor learned firsthand with a "huge shock" when he fell ill. Breakthrough infections are likely very rare, new research indicates, but they're a sharp reminder that vaccines don't make everyone invincible.
Nearly half of U.S. public schools are open for full-time, face-to-face classes. But there's a strikingly wide racial gap in which children are attending class in person, according to new data released today.
Say "vaccine!" Bellevue ninth-grader Andy Mereckis wanted to do something positive, so he picked up his phone and started capturing history. The result, he hopes, will "show that there’s a light at the end of this dark time."
More COVID-19 relief money will flood into King County after its council yesterday approved a $94.3 million round of funding. Here's where the money will go.
Washington state was not amused when one city's council members went maskless. They've been slapped with a fine and stern words.
If you're working from home, are you itching to return to the office, or hoping you can keep wearing pajama pants and commuting downstairs forever? As more employers reopen offices, we'd like to hear from you.
