Coronavirus cases reported globally increased by 7% in the last week, driven in large part by surges in the Western Pacific, while the rate of COVID-19 deaths fell by about 23%, according to the World Health Organization.

Meanwhile, Moderna announced its COVID-19 vaccine works for babies, toddlers and preschoolers. U.S. health regulators have yet to approve the vaccine for these groups of children, but Moderna is set to seek approval from U.S. and European officials in the coming weeks.

