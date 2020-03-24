By

Gov. Jay Inslee ordered Monday evening that all Washingtonians stay at home — except for essential activities such as grocery shopping or doctor’s appointments — in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, “a human tragedy on a scale we cannot yet project.” While Inslee focused on the need to save lives and assured residents the directive was temporary, some business owners are concerned about the effect on the local economy, which has already suffered during the pandemic.

More COVID-19 diagnoses are made in Washington state every day, an indication of both the virus’ spread and of expanded testing capacity. The state Department of Health announced 225 newly confirmed cases Monday, bringing the state total to 2,221 cases, including 110 deaths. The bulk of Washington’s cases remain in King County, which has seen 1,170 people fall ill and 87 die.

Throughout today, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Monday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Monday afternoon.

Resources

More

Live updates:

Tokyo Olympics postponed because of coronavirus

The Tokyo Olympics were postponed until 2021 on Tuesday, ending weeks of speculation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The International Olympic Committee finally made the decision after speaking with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and local organizers.

The IOC said the games will be held “not later than summer 2021” but that they will still be called the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

—Associated Press
Advertising

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Gov. Jay Inslee is ordering all Washington residents to stay at home, except for crucial activities, to slow the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. He’s shown here preparing for his address to the state. (Elaine Thompson / The Associated Press)
Gov. Jay Inslee is ordering all Washington residents to stay at home, except for crucial activities, to slow the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. He’s shown here preparing for his address to the state. (Elaine Thompson / The Associated Press)

Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order went into effect immediately and will last at least two weeks. Here’s what’s allowed, what isn’t, and where to read the order. While many parks and outdoor spaces are now closed, others can stay open, and so can a long list of food-related businesses. Business owners and economists are forecasting which sectors of the local economy will be most vulnerable to this new wave of impacts.

Health officials are delivering home-test kits as they launch a new way to track the spread of COVID-19. Here’s how to volunteer for a test.

Boeing is halting work at its factories in the Puget Sound region and making plans for the workers who will be affected in the temporary shutdown. Meanwhile, Alaska Airlines is cutting 200 flights a day as air travel falls off a cliff.

Emergency personnel wheel a resident out of Life Care Center of Kirkland, Thursday, March 5, headed for a hospital. (Steve Ringman / The Seattle Times)
Emergency personnel wheel a resident out of Life Care Center of Kirkland, Thursday, March 5, headed for a hospital. (Steve Ringman / The Seattle Times)

Federal regulators have found the Kirkland nursing home at the center of the state’s coronavirus outbreak failed to quickly respond, placing residents in imminent danger. Life Care Center has been linked to 35 coronavirus deaths.

School must go on. Washington state officials yesterday laid out what schools are required to do for students.

A stay-at-home order is a start. The world’s leading experts on epidemics are describing the other drastic steps that must be taken to shut down the virus.

Skokomish tribal member Elena Prest gathers licorice fern, a traditional medicinal plant material for remedies usually made into teas. It’s considered a strong anti-inflammatory used for sore throat, either a bit held in a cheek or taken in a tea. (Alan Berner / The Seattle Times)
Skokomish tribal member Elena Prest gathers licorice fern, a traditional medicinal plant material for remedies usually made into teas. It’s considered a strong anti-inflammatory used for sore throat, either a bit held in a cheek or taken in a tea. (Alan Berner / The Seattle Times)

Tribal communities know about death by pandemic. Several in Washington state are turning to their teachings and each other for protection.

Washington’s top tourist destinations are becoming ghost towns, and some of them are trying to scare visitors away.

Forget about whiskey. Seattle-area distilleries are pivoting to churn out a newly coveted liquid. And a Mukilteo furniture maker has quickly converted its factory to carry out a “100 Million Mask Challenge.”

The Trump National Golf Club had an uninvited guest: COVID-19, which sickened party-goers.

As some high-school seniors hold out hope that the pandemic won’t take their final shot at athletic glory, others are coming to terms with the possibility that “we probably won’t get another game.”

Redmond’s Jennifer Cummings hits a double while playing in the third-place game at the Class 3A state tournament in 2018. (Jason Redmond / The Seattle Times)
Redmond’s Jennifer Cummings hits a double while playing in the third-place game at the Class 3A state tournament in 2018. (Jason Redmond / The Seattle Times)

Here’s help

Grocery shop wisely in the coronavirus era: Nutritionist Carrie Dennett tackles what to pick up, how much food is reasonable to buy, and how often it makes sense to stock up. And here’s a partial list of stores that have announced special hours for senior citizens and other vulnerable shoppers.

Cough, cough. Is that allergies or COVID-19? Here’s how to tell them apart.

How long can the virus live on surfaces or in the air around you? Here’s a breakdown.

—Kris Higginson

Coronavirus resources

How is this outbreak affecting you, if at all?

Are you changing your routine or going about your business as usual? Have you canceled or postponed any plans? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a healthcare worker who's on the front lines of the response? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, click here.

Do you have questions about the novel coronavirus?

Ask your question in the form below and we'll dig for answers. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, ask your question here. You can see questions we've already answered on this FAQ. If you have specific medical questions, please contact your doctor.

Seattle Times staff

Most Read Local Stories