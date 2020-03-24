Gov. Jay Inslee ordered Monday evening that all Washingtonians stay at home — except for essential activities such as grocery shopping or doctor’s appointments — in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, “a human tragedy on a scale we cannot yet project.” While Inslee focused on the need to save lives and assured residents the directive was temporary, some business owners are concerned about the effect on the local economy, which has already suffered during the pandemic.

More COVID-19 diagnoses are made in Washington state every day, an indication of both the virus’ spread and of expanded testing capacity. The state Department of Health announced 225 newly confirmed cases Monday, bringing the state total to 2,221 cases, including 110 deaths. The bulk of Washington’s cases remain in King County, which has seen 1,170 people fall ill and 87 die.

Throughout today, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Monday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Monday afternoon.