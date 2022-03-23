Meanwhile, a recent surge in COVID-19 deaths in South Korea has strained crematories and funeral homes leaving families struggling with funeral arrangements.
In Washington state, omicron’s BA.2 subvariant has steadily spread — now accounting for 25% of cases sequenced at UW Medicine’s virology lab.
New data shows remote work surges, transit use collapses among workers in downtown Seattle
In 2019, before the COVID pandemic, nearly half of downtown commuters took transit to work, bucking the trend in other cities of declining ridership on public transportation.
But by the end of 2021, that figure was just 18%, a decline that followed an enormous shift to remote work. The recently released data, part of the nonprofit Commute Seattle’s annual survey of downtown businesses, quantifies a reality that is unlikely to come as a surprise two years after the beginning of the public health emergency.
The Downtown Seattle Association estimates there were 321,000 jobs downtown in 2021. Once upon a time, just 6% of all employees from downtown businesses worked remotely. That number jumped to 46% over the course of the pandemic, according to the survey of 4,371 employees. In addition to transit, those biking, walking or carpooling to work fell as well, although not as steeply.
Meanwhile, the share of workers driving alone to work remained roughly the same, at a quarter of all employees. That number represents a flattening after years of declines beginning in 2010.
The fact of remote work is known to all by this point. But Commute Seattle’s data shows just how stark that shift was. It’s especially pronounced among the region’s largest employers that have more than 100 workers who begin their days between 6 and 9 a.m., Monday through Friday. From those companies, 58% of workers switched to telework.
Maia Williams, who investigates COVID-19 deaths in her work, says she’s struggling with despair because it feels like Washington's decisions to ease COVID rules "throw folks who are high-risk under the bus so everyone else can go back to normal." She and other immunocompromised people are talking about how this phase is different for them as they learn to cope.
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine works in babies, toddlers and preschoolers, the company announced today. If regulators agree, it could mean shots for the littlest kids by summer. Catch up on where things stand on Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for children of all ages.
Woodland Park Zoo animals are finally getting their COVID shots — and they've been trained to make it easy on themselves. Watch how this works for Godek the orangutan and a fuzzy arctic fox.