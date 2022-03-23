Meanwhile, a recent surge in COVID-19 deaths in South Korea has strained crematories and funeral homes leaving families struggling with funeral arrangements.
In Washington state, omicron’s BA.2 subvariant has steadily spread — now accounting for 25% of cases sequenced at UW Medicine’s virology lab.
Maia Williams, who investigates COVID-19 deaths in her work, says she’s struggling with despair because it feels like Washington's decisions to ease COVID rules "throw folks who are high-risk under the bus so everyone else can go back to normal." She and other immunocompromised people are talking about how this phase is different for them as they learn to cope.
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine works in babies, toddlers and preschoolers, the company announced today. If regulators agree, it could mean shots for the littlest kids by summer. Catch up on where things stand on Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for children of all ages.
Woodland Park Zoo animals are finally getting their COVID shots — and they've been trained to make it easy on themselves. Watch how this works for Godek the orangutan and a fuzzy arctic fox.