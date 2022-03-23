The Health Resources and Services Administration stopped taking insurance claims for COVID-19 tests and treatments for people without health insurance on Tuesday. The announcement comes as urgent funding for COVID-19 resources remains stuck in Congress due to political divide.

Meanwhile, a recent surge in COVID-19 deaths in South Korea has strained crematories and funeral homes leaving families struggling with funeral arrangements.

In Washington state, omicron’s BA.2 subvariant has steadily spread — now accounting for 25% of cases sequenced at UW Medicine’s virology lab.

