Yakima will host the state’s first federal mass vaccination site, in addition to mobile vaccination units. The White House announced that 1,200 daily doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are expected to be administered over a six-week period starting March 31. In addition to the mobile units, there will be a fixed, drive-thru vaccination site at Central Washington State Fair Park.

King County Executive Dow Constantine announced his plans to fight anti-Asian racism with money from the “American Rescue Plan,” the pandemic relief legislation that granted billions of federal dollars to Washington state, including $437 million to King County. The first part of the funding, Constantine said, will be $5 million for community organizations, including multicultural media and a coalition of eight organizations battling hate and bias.

