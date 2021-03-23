By
 

Yakima will host the state’s first federal mass vaccination site, in addition to mobile vaccination units. The White House announced that 1,200 daily doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are expected to be administered over a six-week period starting March 31. In addition to the mobile units, there will be a fixed, drive-thru vaccination site at Central Washington State Fair Park.

King County Executive Dow Constantine announced his plans to fight anti-Asian racism with money from the “American Rescue Plan,” the pandemic relief legislation that granted billions of federal dollars to Washington state, including $437 million to King County. The first part of the funding, Constantine said, will be $5 million for community organizations, including multicultural media and a coalition of eight organizations battling hate and bias.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. 

Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

More

AP-NORC poll: Learning setbacks a top concern for parents

FILE – In this Dec. 3, 2020, file photo, students wearing face masks work on computers at Tibbals Elementary School in Murphy, Texas. A new poll from The University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that most parents fear that their children are falling behind in school while at home during the pandemic (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
FILE – In this Dec. 3, 2020, file photo, students wearing face masks work on computers at Tibbals Elementary School in Murphy, Texas. A new poll from The University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that most parents fear that their children are falling behind in school while at home during the pandemic (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

Parents across the U.S. are conflicted about reopening schools. Most are at least somewhat worried that a return to the classroom will lead to more coronavirus cases, but there’s an even deeper fear that their children are falling behind in school while at home.

Sixty-nine percent of parents are at least somewhat concerned that their children will face setbacks in school because of the coronavirus pandemic, including 42% who say they’re very or extremely worried about it, according to a new poll from The University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Read the story here.

—The Associated Press
Advertising

Oregon college students, unhappy with online learning, sue to get their money back

Three students have filed class-action lawsuits against Oregon’s two largest colleges, saying they were charged full price for online classes of poorer quality than in-person classes.

When the University of Oregon and Oregon State University closed their campuses because of the coronavirus pandemic, they didn’t offer to refund students’ tuition bills, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

The University of Oregon says on its website that in order to provide quality education now and in the future, it cannot discount tuition. The universities did agree to refund portions of their room and board.

“The University of Oregon, we believe, has unfairly continued to charge tuition payers for all of the things they were not allowed to experience and use during the COVID-19 campus closure and switch to online classes,” said Steve Berman, managing partner of Hagens Berman and attorney for students in the class action.

Read the story here.

—The Associated Press

Catch up on the past 24 hours

A new problem is clouding the sunny results from the AstraZeneca vaccine's U.S. trial: It may have used outdated information, according to an unusual federal statement. 

First he got COVID-19, then came the psychosis. A Bainbridge Island man who was known as “great in a crisis” is describing the paranoid delusions that turned his family’s life into a nightmare.

Is driving still safer than flying if you’re vaccinated? Six experts break down the risks as the summer travel season approaches. And here's the CDC's guidance on what else vaccinated people should and shouldn't do.

Peeeeee-yew: One nasty, lingering side effect of COVID-19 has left people vomiting, avoiding their loved ones and even repulsed by their own scent.

How much weight did Americans gain during lockdowns? A new study is providing hints, adding to research about changes in our dietary habits, daily steps and more. 

Free doughnuts! This won't help with extra pounds, but it's worth knowing: Krispy Kreme will give a doughnut to anyone who's been vaccinated until the end of 2021. Go prepared.

—Kris Higginson
Seattle Times staff & news services

Most Read Local Stories