President Donald Trump has issued a “major disaster” declaration for Washington state over the novel coronavirus crisis, freeing up some federal assistance — but Gov. Jay Inslee said the designation is not enough to bolster the state’s fight against the pandemic. Meanwhile, some mayors in Western Washington have issued, or have told Inslee they may issue, more stringent orders than the governor’s to compel social distancing among their residents.
More COVID-19 diagnoses are made in Washington state every day, an indication of both the virus’ spread and expanded testing capacity. The state Department of Health announced 203 newly confirmed cases Sunday, bringing the state total to 1,996 cases, including 95 deaths. The bulk of cases remain in King County, which has seen 1,040 people fall ill and 75 die.
Throughout today, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Sunday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Sunday afternoon.
Inside “mission control” at a hospital system dealing with COVID-19: Staffers at CHI Franciscan in Gig Harbor are “preparing with all our might” for a surge in patients. Their weapons: a wall of screens reflecting the hospital system’s own vital signs, and artificial intelligence designed to predict the influx. Take a rare look inside as they manage stress on the system, and watch as doctors and nurses describe how they’re getting ready for the worst scenarios.
Business is down at Sosio’s Produce in Pike Place Market, but Mike Osborn is buying his neighbors’ bouquets and selling them with an additional charge that goes to the market’s Community Safety Net fund. It’s among the ways he and other vendors are banding together and “bootstrapping,” changing the market’s business models on the fly.
We’ve been sending health care workers into battle without armor,columnist Naomi Ishisaka writes as shortages of masks, gloves and other crucial gear create risks for everyone. One effort to help: A truckload of 50,000 N95 surgical masks arrived at the Seattle home of a UW Medicine physician on Sunday — courtesy of Elon Musk and Tesla.
Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky has tested positive, triggering quarantines — and fury.
Are you changing your routine or going about your business as usual? Have you canceled or postponed any plans? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a healthcare worker who's on the front lines of the response? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, click here.
Do you have questions about the novel coronavirus?
Ask your question in the form below and we'll dig for answers. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, ask your question here.
You can see questions we've already answered on this FAQ.
If you have specific medical questions, please contact your doctor.