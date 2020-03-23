President Donald Trump has issued a “major disaster” declaration for Washington state over the novel coronavirus crisis, freeing up some federal assistance — but Gov. Jay Inslee said the designation is not enough to bolster the state’s fight against the pandemic. Meanwhile, some mayors in Western Washington have issued, or have told Inslee they may issue, more stringent orders than the governor’s to compel social distancing among their residents.

More COVID-19 diagnoses are made in Washington state every day, an indication of both the virus’ spread and expanded testing capacity. The state Department of Health announced 203 newly confirmed cases Sunday, bringing the state total to 1,996 cases, including 95 deaths. The bulk of cases remain in King County, which has seen 1,040 people fall ill and 75 die.

More COVID-19 diagnoses are made in Washington state every day, an indication of both the virus' spread and expanded testing capacity.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Sunday afternoon.

