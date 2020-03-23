President Donald Trump has issued a “major disaster” declaration for Washington state over the novel coronavirus crisis, freeing up some federal assistance — but Gov. Jay Inslee said the designation is not enough to bolster the state’s fight against the pandemic. Meanwhile, some mayors in Western Washington have issued, or have told Inslee they may issue, more stringent orders than the governor’s to compel social distancing among their residents.
More COVID-19 diagnoses are made in Washington state every day, an indication of both the virus’ spread and expanded testing capacity. The state Department of Health announced 203 newly confirmed cases Sunday, bringing the state total to 1,996 cases, including 95 deaths. The bulk of cases remain in King County, which has seen 1,040 people fall ill and 75 die.
Throughout today, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Sunday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Sunday afternoon.
Massachusetts governor issues emergency COVID-19 order
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has issued an emergency order requiring all businesses and organizations that do not provide essential services to close their physical workplaces and facilities to workers, customers and the public.
The governor also said he has asked the state public health department to issue a stay-at-home advisory outlining self-isolation and social distancing protocols.
Residents are advised to stay home and avoid unnecessary travel and other unnecessary activities, the governor said on social media.
Today I issued an emergency order requiring all businesses and organizations that do not provide #COVID19 essential services to close their physical workplaces and facilities to workers, customers and the public.
🔗FULL DETAILS: https://t.co/S19u4d1QY9 pic.twitter.com/F8JIfRUUzg
— Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) March 23, 2020
Swarms of visitors force closure of Oregon state parks, Multnomah Falls
All Oregon State Parks are set to close Monday in response to the growing coronavirus outbreak and the number of people swarming the parks in defiance of social-distancing directives.
The temporary closure signals the state’s latest effort to prevent the spread of the virus, which has killed five people in Oregon.
The measure was announced Sunday, the same day as 24 new cases of the virus and the fifth Oregon death, according to the Oregonian.
State park day-use areas will close as of 5 p.m. Monday, and campers must check out of the parks no later than 1 p.m.
Campers will get refunds for canceled nights. No reopening date has been set.
“We would have preferred an orderly shutdown of the system and to remain open for daytime visits, but our concern for the effects on rural health care systems requires us to move up and expand our plans,” Lisa Sumption, director of the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, said in a statement.
“We know this will cause a disruption, since we’re suspending service to everyone, even people who live near a park. Reducing contact between people is more important than recreation at the moment.”
The agency said it has the ability to close beaches, as well, and will do so “if social distancing practices are not followed.”
Meanwhile, thousands of Oregonians have swarmed the coast, catching communities off-guard and prompting spirited directives for tourists to return home, the Oregonian reported.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is not just an opportunity for a traveling vacation,” said Tillamook Mayor Suzanne Weber in a video message. “It’s a threat to our very lives.”
Travelers have also brought on problems in the Columbia River Gorge, where the famous Historic Columbia River Highway saw mid-summer traffic volumes last week.
“Parking lots and roadside parking overflowed this week with cars parking in ditches and blocking intersections,” the state department of transportation reported.
The viewing areas and trail to Multnomah Falls are also being closed.
“It has become clear that some platforms and viewing areas at Multnomah Falls attract groups, making it nearly impossible for people to practice proper social distancing,” Lynn Burditt, forest supervisor for the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area, said in a statement.
Read the whole story here.
Edmonds mayor issues 'stay at home' order
Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson issued a stay-at-home order for residents of the city north of Seattle.
The order, which took effect just before midnight Sunday is directed at residents, business owners and others who either work or recreate in the city, and it follows a similar measure issued in Everett last week.
The order directs people to stay home, except for certain essential activities and work necessary to provide essential business activity and government services, or perform essential public infrastructure construction.
Homeless people are not subject to this order.
The mayor’s statement says essential activities include, but are not limited to, the following:
▪ Errands to maintain health and safety, such as obtaining medicine or seeing a doctor.
▪ Acquiring necessary services or supplies for you, your family or household members, such as getting food and supplies, pet food and supplies necessary for staying home. This can include curbside pickup, delivery, take out or drive-thru food and beverage services. The order also asks that people purchase only items they immediately need and not stockpile.
▪ Engaging in outdoor activity, such as walking, hiking, or running, provided you keep at least 6 feet of distance between others.
Catch up on what happened over the weekend
Seattle-area residents are testing the limits of social distancing as they flood outdoors. This raises the specter of legal consequences and stricter measures, as police with loudspeakers blare reminders about keeping your distance. Local officials have ordered closures of playgrounds and sports courts. But from Florida to France, rebels everywhere are flouting their lockdowns.
More than two dozen residents and six staff members at the Shuksan Healthcare Center in Whatcom County are infected with the novel coronavirus, officials announced Sunday night.
Everett has directed its residents to stay home as of noon today, as pressure mounts on Gov. Jay Inslee for a statewide order. The Lummi Nation also is sheltering in place to protect its people.
A Boeing worker at the Everett plant has died after coming down with COVID-19, the first death among infected employees. “Please close your doors and shut down,” his brother implored the factory amid workers’ fear and anger.
Inside “mission control” at a hospital system dealing with COVID-19: Staffers at CHI Franciscan in Gig Harbor are “preparing with all our might” for a surge in patients. Their weapons: a wall of screens reflecting the hospital system’s own vital signs, and artificial intelligence designed to predict the influx. Take a rare look inside as they manage stress on the system, and watch as doctors and nurses describe how they’re getting ready for the worst scenarios.
President Donald Trump has declared a “major disaster” in Washington state and said he would activate the National Guard. Here’s what that means, and what it doesn’t. Meanwhile, fact-checkers are digging into how Trump’s words about the pandemic clash with reality.
Is school really out? Districts — and teachers — are answering that question differently. And Seattle schools have announced child care sites amid tensions with the city and King County.
The novel coronavirus turns the body against itself to kill, and UW researchers are starting to learn how. Other scientists at UW are finding out how keeping our physical selves safe from the pandemic may take a toll on our mental health and our hearts: “We’re in this human experiment.”
Business is down at Sosio’s Produce in Pike Place Market, but Mike Osborn is buying his neighbors’ bouquets and selling them with an additional charge that goes to the market’s Community Safety Net fund. It’s among the ways he and other vendors are banding together and “bootstrapping,” changing the market’s business models on the fly.
We’ve been sending health care workers into battle without armor, columnist Naomi Ishisaka writes as shortages of masks, gloves and other crucial gear create risks for everyone. One effort to help: A load of 50,000 N95 surgical masks arrived at the Seattle home of a UW Medicine physician on Sunday — courtesy of Elon Musk and Tesla.
Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky has tested positive, triggering quarantines — and fury.
Olympic organizers are looking at postponing this summer’s Tokyo Games, and Canada has pulled out.
