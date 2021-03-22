As the COVID-19 vaccine effort continues to gain momentum, Washington’s 39 counties will move into the third phase of Gov. Jay Inslee’s reopening plan today. That means the state will allow restaurants, retailers, fitness centers and other indoor spaces to open with up to 50% capacity. The move is being met with cautious optimism.

People are “just tired of being locked in,” said Sean Brewer, 34, a sales associate at the Moon Valley Organics stall at the Pike Place Market, which thronged with visitors on Saturday. “People are seeing that light at the end of the tunnel — and they’re sprinting towards it.”

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.

Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.