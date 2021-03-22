As the COVID-19 vaccine effort continues to gain momentum, Washington’s 39 counties will move into the third phase of Gov. Jay Inslee’s reopening plan today. That means the state will allow restaurants, retailers, fitness centers and other indoor spaces to open with up to 50% capacity. The move is being met with cautious optimism.
People are “just tired of being locked in,” said Sean Brewer, 34, a sales associate at the Moon Valley Organics stall at the Pike Place Market, which thronged with visitors on Saturday. “People are seeing that light at the end of the tunnel — and they’re sprinting towards it.”
Teachers lament ‘chaotic’ virus rules in German schools
Under pressure to ease Germany’s virus restrictions, officials last month agreed to gradually reopen schools. Confirmed COVID-19 cases started climbing again, leading some states to backtrack while others pressed on and insisted that in-class teaching must be the rule.
At a South Seattle long-term care facility, a lobby fills with reunions as COVID-19 restrictions lift
Two little boys walked into The Lakeshore, smiling under their Pokémon masks and eyeing the “welcome back” balloons that were floating in the South Seattle senior residence’s lobby.
Their great-grandparents, George and Mary Kozu, waited as family members had their temperatures taken and signed forms stating they didn’t have COVID-19 symptoms. Finally, Mary Kozu walked toward her two great-grandsons, 6-year-old Jyler and 2-year-old Rysic.
The boys hesitated, suddenly shy around the great-grandparents whom Rysic only knew from a distance when they had back patio visits, and Jyler had vague memories of being inside with. But Mary Kozu, 89, asked Jyler if he remembered playing with the toys in their apartment, and a sign of recognition came over his face.
The Lakeshore’s lobby on Sunday afternoon was filled with reunions, as visitors came inside for the first time in a year. A grandmother and granddaughter embraced for a full minute, both crying happy tears. “That felt good after a year,” the granddaughter said. A son brought takeout for his dad and marveled at how quiet it was inside compared to when he was here in March 2020.
Visits at some of Washington’s long-term care facilities resumed this weekend following Gov. Jay Inslee’s announcement last week that residents at nursing homes, assisted-living facilities and other care sites could have indoor visits, as long as the resident or visitor is vaccinated.
AstraZeneca’s vaccine provided strong protection in a U.S. trial, the company announced today. AstraZeneca said its experts identified no safety concerns despite rare blood clots that occurred in Europe. Here are the next steps.
"A spring break like no other" has gone awfully wrong in Miami Beach, which declared a state of emergency and extended its 8 p.m. curfew to clear crowds and chaos from its streets. City leaders are blaming pent-up demand for travel as people flock to Florida, where coronavirus restrictions are looser than in many other states.
Fully vaccinated and time to party … if you're 70: The world is suddenly upside-down, with many older Americans partying more than millennials these days. “This is my just due,” one says. “Seniors gave up more than anybody else.”
