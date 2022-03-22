By
 

Multiple U.S. states will close mass coronavirus testing sites in the weeks to come despite concerns from health experts that the country will be unprepared if a new wave of cases hits following reported surges in European countries.

Meanwhile, senior administration officials said Congress should provide $22.5 billion for a continued pandemic response without cutting funding for other programs as Republican leaders have suggested.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki expressed concerns over money running out and hindering the administration’s ability to provide vaccines, boosters and treatments to immunocompromised people at no cost.

Several hundred providers of Evusheld, a potentially lifesaving COVID-19 therapy, were already removed from a federal dataset making it increasingly difficult for immunocompromised people to access the treatment.

More than 100 students walked out of Seattle classrooms yesterday to protest the district’s decision to lift mask rules. “Every time we try to get hasty and toss our masks off, we have another spike and another thousand people die,” one student explained. The teachers union is on their side.

Scientists are bracing for another COVID-19 surge. Are we ready? No, experts say. 

Some states are closing COVID-19 testing sites despite the fears of a resurgence. That could leave the country scrambling when the surge arrives, health workers fear.

