Multiple U.S. states will close mass coronavirus testing sites in the weeks to come despite concerns from health experts that the country will be unprepared if a new wave of cases hits following reported surges in European countries.

Meanwhile, senior administration officials said Congress should provide $22.5 billion for a continued pandemic response without cutting funding for other programs as Republican leaders have suggested.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki expressed concerns over money running out and hindering the administration’s ability to provide vaccines, boosters and treatments to immunocompromised people at no cost.

Several hundred providers of Evusheld, a potentially lifesaving COVID-19 therapy, were already removed from a federal dataset making it increasingly difficult for immunocompromised people to access the treatment.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see the rest of our coronavirus coverage and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.