Multiple U.S. states will close mass coronavirus testing sites in the weeks to come despite concerns from health experts that the country will be unprepared if a new wave of cases hits following reported surges in European countries.
Meanwhile, senior administration officials said Congress should provide $22.5 billion for a continued pandemic response without cutting funding for other programs as Republican leaders have suggested.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki expressed concerns over money running out and hindering the administration’s ability to provide vaccines, boosters and treatments to immunocompromised people at no cost.
Several hundred providers of Evusheld, a potentially lifesaving COVID-19 therapy, were already removed from a federal dataset making it increasingly difficult for immunocompromised people to access the treatment.
White House officials say U.S. has exhausted funds to buy potential fourth vaccine dose for all Americans
The Biden administration lacks the funds to purchase a potential fourth coronavirus vaccine dose for everyone, even as other countries place their own orders and potentially move ahead of the United States in line, administration officials said Monday.
Federal officials have secured enough doses to cover a fourth shot for Americans age 65 and older as well as the initial regimen for children under age 5, should regulators determine those shots are necessary, said three officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity to detail funding decisions. But the officials say they cannot place advance orders for additional vaccines for those in other age groups, unless lawmakers pass a stalled $15 billion funding package.
“Right now, we don’t have enough money for fourth doses, if they’re called for,” White House coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients said on a forthcoming episode of “In The Bubble with Andy Slavitt,” which was recorded Monday and shared with The Washington Post. “We don’t have the funding, if we were to need a variant-specific vaccine in the future.”
Federal regulators and health officials have not yet determined whether a fourth shot is needed, and some experts question whether the extra dose will be necessary to boost protection for the general population.
—Rachel Roubein, Yasmeen Abutaleb and Dan Diamond, The Washington Post
COVID linked to greater likelihood of Type 2 diabetes, according to VA records review
People who had a COVID-19 infection were at greater risk of developing Type 2 diabetes within a year than those who managed to avoid the coronavirus, according to a large review of patient records released Monday.
The finding is true even for people who had mild or asymptomatic forms of COVID-19, though the chances of developing new-onset diabetes were greater as the severity of COVID symptoms increased, according to researchers who reviewed the records of more than 181,000 Department of Veterans Affairs patients diagnosed with COVID-19 between March 1, 2020, and Sept. 30, 2021.
Their data was compared to the medical records of more than 4.1 million VA patients who were not infected during the same period and another 4.28 million who received medical care from VA in 2018 and 2019. This kind of study cannot prove cause and effect, but it showed a strong association between the two diseases.
Overall, the researchers calculated that people diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, were 46% more likely to develop Type 2 diabetes for the first time or be prescribed medication to control their blood sugar. The research was released Monday in the Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology, a medical journal.
More than 100 students walked out of Seattle classrooms yesterday to protest the district’s decision to lift mask rules. “Every time we try to get hasty and toss our masks off, we have another spike and another thousand people die,” one student explained. The teachers union is on their side.
Scientists are bracing for another COVID-19 surge. Are we ready? No, experts say.