Gov. Jay Inslee isn’t quite ready to order Washingtonians to “shelter in place,” but pressure for that action appears to be building from multiple cities in the state.

On Friday, Seattle closed playgrounds and ball fields, and Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin ordered the city’s 110,000 residents to stay home. On Saturday, King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn asked County Executive Dow Constantine to issue a “stay at home” order for Washington’s largest county to try and slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, and executives at Virginia Mason Memorial hospital in Yakima called a news conference to plead with residents to stay home. The leadership of the hospital — the only one remaining in Yakima County — projects that they’ll run out of ventilators by April 8 and said, “to save lives we strongly urge the people of Yakima to go home and stay there.”

The novel coronavirus continues to spread through Washington, and more COVID-19 diagnoses are made each day. The state Department of Health announced 269 newly confirmed cases Saturday, bringing the state total to 1,793 cases, including 94 deaths. The bulk of cases remain in King County, which has seen 934 people fall ill and 74 die, according to the county’s Public Health Department.

Throughout today, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Saturday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Saturday afternoon.