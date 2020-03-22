On Friday, Seattle closed playgrounds and ball fields, and Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin ordered the city’s 110,000 residents to stay home. On Saturday, King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn asked County Executive Dow Constantine to issue a “stay at home” order for Washington’s largest county to try and slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, and executives at Virginia Mason Memorial hospital in Yakima called a news conference to plead with residents to stay home. The leadership of the hospital — the only one remaining in Yakima County — projects that they’ll run out of ventilators by April 8 and said, “to save lives we strongly urge the people of Yakima to go home and stay there.”
The novel coronavirus continues to spread through Washington, and more COVID-19 diagnoses are made each day. The state Department of Health announced 269 newly confirmed cases Saturday, bringing the state total to 1,793 cases, including 94 deaths. The bulk of cases remain in King County, which has seen 934 people fall ill and 74 die, according to the county’s Public Health Department.
In the week since Gov. Jay Inslee’s order to shut down Washington schools, school leaders have found themselves in startlingly unfamiliar territory. The story is similar elsewhere, and there’s no blueprint: Schools have closed from California to Maine, and as with most things about the arrival of the novel coronavirus here, suddenly shutting schools down for months during a pandemic is, well, novel.
Initially, state education officials urged schools to muddle through to the best of their abilities. On Friday, they said they would issue stronger recommendations given the scale and length of the closures. Still, they say their powers are limited: Local control of schools allows districts to make most decisions on their own, even amid a public health crisis. So far, instruction during closures has been a patchwork of uneven efforts across the state.
The closure halts a system that data shows has already left some students of color behind. Uneven resources and the flexibility school districts have in this new environment threaten to widen existing gaps between students with privilege and those without. Read the full story, which includes reporting from some Zoom classes, here.
—Hannah Furfaro and Dahlia Bazzaz
Seniors, urged to stay home, cope with isolation
Many of us are feeling a sense of isolation as public health officials tell us to stay home as much as possible and maintain social distancing. Yet, for seniors, who have suffered the vast majority of fatalities, the warnings are more dire — and the potential ramifications of a constricted life greater.
Many had lost friends and loved ones before COVID-19. Seeing even fewer people could compound the feeling of social isolation, said Dr. Richard Veith, a geriatric psychiatrist and former chair of University of Washington School of Medicine’s Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences department. Studies show loneliness and depression bring health risks, he said, noting that those who are depressed are five times more likely to die in the months following a heart attack.
UW researchers work to understand how and why coronavirus kills
Last Tuesday, a scientist working in a secure upper-floor laboratory in the University of Washington Medical Center’s South Lake Union campus cracked open a vial containing one of the first samples of live SARS-C0V-2 virus, with a goal of better understanding how and why it kills.
The new virus has some unusual characteristics that haven’t been seen in other SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) outbreaks, both in the way it attacks the lungs and how it can infect people quietly, where they will have few or no symptoms for days or weeks but still spread the disease, said Dr. Michael Gale, a professor of immunology at the UW and the center’s director.
“There’s a lot we don’t know,” Gale said. “We don’t know how it interacts with the cell. We don’t now how it invades it. We don’t know how it overcomes the cell’s innate immune system.”
A group of UW researchersis trying to understand why COVID-19 has proved particularly lethal to the elderly and those with underlying health conditions. Why does the new virus overwhelm the body’s natural defenses in those cases while in most people it causes only moderate or even mild illness?
Several University of Washington students are among a group of Seattleites stranded in Peru. Peru has closed its borders to curb the spread of coronavirus, and is no longer allowing repatriation flights into the country to take Americans home.