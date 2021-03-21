As efforts continue to vaccinate Americans against the coronavirus, more than a dozen states have now confirmed at least one case of a variant first found in Brazil.

In Washington, the Puyallup School District plans to group students into larger cohorts even as the district deals with more COVID-19 cases. And Seattleites are saying goodbye to the beloved Remo Borracchini’s Bakery & Mediterranean Market on Rainier Avenue South, which is closing after nearly 100 years in business as weddings and other special events have slowed during the pandemic.

