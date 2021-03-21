By
 

As efforts continue to vaccinate Americans against the coronavirus, more than a dozen states have now confirmed at least one case of a variant first found in Brazil.

In Washington, the Puyallup School District plans to group students into larger cohorts even as the district deals with more COVID-19 cases. And Seattleites are saying goodbye to the beloved Remo Borracchini’s Bakery & Mediterranean Market on Rainier Avenue South, which is closing after nearly 100 years in business as weddings and other special events have slowed during the pandemic.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

More

COVID-19 changed schooling profoundly — in some ways, for the better

There’s no going back.

That is the consensus emerging from education leaders across the country as the nation enters a second year of schooling in a pandemic.

A public school district in Arizona is looking to become a service provider for parents who have pulled their children out to home-school them. In Oklahoma, students are having a say in where and when they learn. And educators everywhere are paying closer attention to students’ mental well-being.

“None of us would have ever wanted to go through this,” said Deborah Gist, the superintendent of schools in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “We have a chance now to make it something that will change teaching and learning forever for the better.”

Read the full story here.

—Peggy Barmore, The Hechinger Report
Advertising

Grandparents in the pandemic: a lost year, but now some hope

Brilee Carter, left,13, and Cobe Calhoun, 17, share a laugh with their great-grandmother, Doris Rolark, outside Rolark’s daughter’s home on March 7, 2021, in Monroe, Ohio. (Dan Sewell /Associated Press)
Brilee Carter, left,13, and Cobe Calhoun, 17, share a laugh with their great-grandmother, Doris Rolark, outside Rolark’s daughter’s home on March 7, 2021, in Monroe, Ohio. (Dan Sewell /Associated Press)

CINCINNATI — No sleepovers with popcorn and Disney movies. No dance recitals or holiday pageants, let alone any Grandparents’ Day for visiting the kids’ classrooms.

No hugs.

The first 12 months of the pandemic represent a lost year for many in the largest group of grandparents in U.S. history. Most of the nation’s some 70 million grandparents are in the fourth quarter of their lives, and the clock has kept running.

“Working with older adults, I’m seeing a lot of depression, a lot of increases in loneliness,” says Nick Nicholson, a nursing professor and researcher on aging at Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut. “It’s been really difficult … the anxiety, the despair, the social isolation. Over time, there are so many adverse effects. The sooner we expand the bubble, the better, so people can start healing together.”

Read the full story here.

—Dan Sewell, Associated Press
Seattle Times staff & news services

Most Read Local Stories