Two years ago on March 21, not even a hundred people had died from COVID-19 in Washington state. Now, more than 12,300 people have died statewide. Two years ago, limited medical masks and protective equipment were being routed to the counties and hospitals with the most COVID-19 cases. Now, masks are readily accessible and Washington’s indoor mask mandate is no more. Two years ago, most workers in the Seattle area were still adjusting to working from home; now, many are returning to the office.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.

