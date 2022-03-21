Two years ago on March 21, not even a hundred people had died from COVID-19 in Washington state. Now, more than 12,300 people have died statewide. Two years ago, limited medical masks and protective equipment were being routed to the counties and hospitals with the most COVID-19 cases. Now, masks are readily accessible and Washington’s indoor mask mandate is no more. Two years ago, most workers in the Seattle area were still adjusting to working from home; now, many are returning to the office.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.
Click here to see the rest of our coronavirus coverage and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.
- How to get a COVID-19 vaccine or booster in Washington state
- Should you still wear a mask after mandates lift? How to tackle that choice
- How to navigate the COVID pandemic in the Seattle area: resources on masks, tests, vaccines and more
- At-home COVID tests and omicron: What you need to know
- Mapping the pandemic’s spread across Washington
- More news about the pandemic
More
Hong Kong to lift flight bans, cut quarantine for arrivals
Hong Kong’s leader Monday said that the city would lift flight bans on countries including Britain and the U.S., as well as reduce quarantine time for travelers arriving in the city as coronavirus infections in its latest outbreak plateaus.
The city’s chief executive Carrie Lam announced during a press conference Monday that a ban on flights from nine countries — Australia, Canada, France, India, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, Britain and the U.S. — would be lifted from April 1. A flight ban on most these countries has been in place since January, as authorities sought to stem the outbreak of the highly transmissible omicron variant in Hong Kong.
Travelers entering the city can also quarantine for as little as seven days in quarantine hotels — down from 14 days — if they test negative for the virus on the sixth and seventh days of their quarantine. Such travelers must also be fully vaccinated and test negative for the coronavirus before entering the city.
Lam also said that plans for a citywide mass-testing exercise, which was first announced in February, would be suspended.
“The experts are of the opinion that it’s not appropriate for us to devote finite resources to the universal mass-testing,” said Lam. “The SAR government will continue to monitor the situation. When the conditions are right, we will consider whether we will be implementing the compulsory universal testing.”
The changes announced Monday signal a shift in Hong Kong’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, as authorities sought to provide a direction for Hong Kong businesses and its residents after two years of aligning with mainland China’s “zero COVID” policy.
Can this man bridge America's political divide on COVID-19
For the past two years, as the coronavirus has wreaked havoc on American lives and the world at large, Dr. Ashish K. Jha has been there to make sense of it all. He has been hard to miss.
You could find him on MSNBC, before vaccines arrived, bluntly acknowledging that “it’s hard to overemphasize how bad things are.” Or on CNN, upbraiding maskless lawmakers for spreading COVID-19, or Fox News, proclaiming remote schooling “a disaster.” The Museum of Science in Boston went so far as to create a hologram of Jha last year, using artificial intelligence and sound clips, to answer coronavirus questions.
Now Jha, dean of Brown University’s School of Public Health in Rhode Island, a respected academic and a practicing internist with minimal government experience, is about to join the White House as President Joe Biden’s new coronavirus response coordinator. A preternaturally calm 51-year-old whom health news site Stat once described as “network TV’s Everyman expert on COVID,” he is going to take charge of the most complicated federal response to a crisis in modern history.
While his communication skills will help, there is much more to the job than talking to the public. It requires coordinating across government agencies and the private sector — from the Food and Drug Administration, which considers which drugs and vaccines to approve; and the State Department, which works to get vaccines overseas; to drugmakers and pharmacies.
“Probably his biggest challenge is that he doesn’t know government, he doesn’t have experience, and it does take a while to know who you should call, who you can’t and how you get through the hierarchy,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, Biden’s top medical adviser for the pandemic, who will work closely with Jha. “But he’s a smart guy. He’ll figure it out.”
Most Read Local Stories
- Eight years after deadly landslide near Darrington, new industry could change timber town VIEW
- Seattle residents’ top complaints revealed in Find It, Fix It app
- As he runs for Congress, Reagan Dunn recounts battle with alcoholism, and his recovery
- As omicron's BA.2 subvariant pushes up cases globally, here's what it looks like in WA
- I-5 bridge replacement program among first infrastructure projects to address equity