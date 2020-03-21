California, New York, Illinois, New Jersey and Connecticut have ordered their residents to stay home. But Gov. Jay Inslee isn’t mandating a “shelter in place” order for Washington. Yet. In a news conference Friday afternoon, Inslee again pleaded with people to stay home, and hinted that the state could move to more stringent measures if people do not comply.
“We’re making a day-to-day assessment of the date that affects Washington state,” Inslee said when asked why he has not ordered citizens to shelter in place. “We are starting to look at what that would look like if we had to make that decision.”
The novel coronavirus continues to spread through Washington, and more COVID-19 diagnoses are made each day. The state Department of Health announced 148 newly confirmed cases Friday, bringing the state total to 1,524 cases, including 83 deaths. The bulk of cases remain in King County, which has seen 793 people fall ill and 67 die, according to the county’s Public Health Department.
King County Councilmember calls for "stay at home" order
King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn has asked County Executive Dow Constantine to issue a “stay at home” order to try to slow the growth of the novel coronavirus.
Constantine and Gov. Jay Inslee have, so far, resisted a mandatory order, preferring instead to urge and plead with residents to stay in their homes, except when absolutely necessary.
But other states, notably New York and California, have taken the plunge and ordered their residents to stay at home except for things like grocery shopping, walks and “essential” business.
In a letter to his fellow county councilmembers on Saturday, Dunn said when he met with the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention two weeks ago, he was told a lockdown order needs to be issued at least two weeks ahead of a major spike in cases.
“I believe, based on all of the information I have, that the time to issue a ‘stay at home order’ is now,” Dunn wrote. “Not when the cases start to really skyrocket in a week or two.”
“The potential public health benefits, in my judgment, far outweigh the inconveniences of the order. The probability of grave illness and widespread death, is very high compared to the burden of folks being directed to stay home.”
County Council is a non-partisan position, but Dunn has previously run for office as a Republican. Nonetheless, he criticized the federal government’s response to the pandemic.
“We have seen the federal government make significant mistakes in handling this disease,” Dunn wrote. “I would not like to see King County government added to that list.”
'We can't test everyone,' warn health officials in hard-hit areas
Health officials in New York, California and other hard-hit parts of the country are restricting coronavirus testing to health care workers and people who are hospitalized, saying the battle to contain the virus is lost and we are moving into a new phase of the pandemic response.
As cases spike sharply in those places, they are hunkering down for an onslaught, and directing scarce resources where they are needed most to save people’s lives. Instead of encouraging broad testing of the public, they’re focused on conserving masks, ventilators, intensive care beds — and on getting still-limited tests to health care workers and the most vulnerable. The shift in tone and strategy — coming after weeks of clamoring for greater testing capacity — signals another tipping point in the U.S. response to the virus, a change other states are likely to embrace as disease counts climb.
In Washington state, where hospital workers have been fashioning makeshift protective medical gear using parts purchased from Home Depot and craft stores, officials are restricting testing to high-risk populations, including health care workers and people with more severe symptoms.
“We’ve asked the public to understand we can’t test everyone, especially if they have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic,” said Jeff Duchin, health officer for Seattle and King County, a hard-hit part of the country.
National Park Service waives entrance fees, encourages social distancing
The National Park Service will temporarily stop collecting entrance fees, Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt said.
“Our vast public lands that are overseen by the department offer special outdoor experiences to recreate, embrace nature and implement some social distancing,” Bernhardt said in a news release.
Though parks may be open, the NPS urged people to maintain distances from others, practice good hygiene like frequent hand washing, and take extra precautions if you’re part of an at-risk group.
Many park facilities are closed, but visitors should check individual parks for the latest information. Visitor centers and other buildings are closed at Mount Rainier and Olympic National Park.
The window for using testing as a means to curb coronavirus transmission is closing, some experts say
When the new coronavirus erupted in China more than three months ago, each country faced a monumental task: manufacturing or acquiring enough tests to track the virus as it spread across its territory and around the globe.
Decisions made at those early, pivotal moments determined the course of the pandemic. China, after early denial-fueled stumbles, improved its response to the virus by deploying a flurry of rapid-fire tests. South Korea, hit hard in early days, mounted a comeback steered by knowledge gained from an avalanche of roadside swabs. In recent weeks, Italy has led the globe in testing, producing results that show the highest caseload and death toll in the world.
And Germany cleared regulatory hurdles to allow biotech firms to make tests available on a scale that the country’s government could not.
But the United States and Japan stumbled, experts say, by initially shutting out the private sector while proceeding sluggishly with public sector efforts, leaving too few tests to track the extent of the virus’ spread. Now, some experts say, the window for testing as a measure to curb transmission could be closing in many places where the virus is widespread.
Catch up on the last 24 hours
New York, California and Illinois have ordered all their residents to stay home. Washington, where the outbreak hit first and, initially, hardest, has not. Here’s why Gov. Jay Inslee is resisting a “shelter in place” order.
Washington state and hospital officials have been meeting to consider what once was almost unthinkable — how to decide who lives and dies if, as feared, the coronavirus pandemic overwhelms the state’s health care system.
Washington’s state epidemiologist said there is a critical shortage of personal protective gear for health care workers and testing supplies needed to combat the coronavirus pandemic and safeguard workers.
Sound Transit and King County Metro will temporarily stop requiring fares to reduce hand-to-hand contact between drivers and passengers.
Job losses from the escalating coronavirus crisis haven’t hit evenly across the Seattle area or the state. Here’s which industries have been affected the most, according to new data.
Unemployment insurance claims are spiking in Washington, where Inslee has shut down bars, restaurants and large gatherings. The claims have been overwhelming the state’s unemployment insurance system.
The income tax filing date has been pushed to July 15 from April 15.
Testing for first responders to begin at Tacoma Dome
The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department will begin drive-through testing at the Tacoma Dome Saturday for people working in key industries.
There are limited tests available and the site is not for the general public, the county Health Department said. People seeking to be tested must first take an online survey about their work and symptoms.
The testing will be open to people who have symptoms like a fever, cough or shortness of breath, and who work in certain jobs, including those in health care, firefighters, police or emergency responders. Pharmacists and people who work in grocery stores, homeless shelters, restaurants, gas stations, public utilities and child care facilities are also eligible.
People with symptoms who are over 60, have underlying conditions or are pregnant can be tested with a doctor’s recommendation, according to the survey.
Testing will run Saturday through Wednesday.
“Health care workers, first responders and people who provide critical infrastructure are on the frontlines of helping residents in need during this public health emergency,” Jessica Gehle, incident commander for the department’s COVID-19 response, said in a statement. “It’s vital we prioritize this testing for them to ensure they are able to protect the health of our communities.”
