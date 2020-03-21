California, New York, Illinois, New Jersey and Connecticut have ordered their residents to stay home. But Gov. Jay Inslee isn’t mandating a “shelter in place” order for Washington. Yet. In a news conference Friday afternoon, Inslee again pleaded with people to stay home, and hinted that the state could move to more stringent measures if people do not comply.

“We’re making a day-to-day assessment of the date that affects Washington state,” Inslee said when asked why he has not ordered citizens to shelter in place. “We are starting to look at what that would look like if we had to make that decision.”

The novel coronavirus continues to spread through Washington, and more COVID-19 diagnoses are made each day. The state Department of Health announced 148 newly confirmed cases Friday, bringing the state total to 1,524 cases, including 83 deaths. The bulk of cases remain in King County, which has seen 793 people fall ill and 67 die, according to the county’s Public Health Department.

