California, New York, Illinois, New Jersey and Connecticut have ordered their residents to stay home. But Gov. Jay Inslee isn’t mandating a “shelter in place” order for Washington. Yet. In a news conference Friday afternoon, Inslee again pleaded with people to stay home, and hinted that the state could move to more stringent measures if people do not comply.
“We’re making a day-to-day assessment of the date that affects Washington state,” Inslee said when asked why he has not ordered citizens to shelter in place. “We are starting to look at what that would look like if we had to make that decision.”
The novel coronavirus continues to spread through Washington, and more COVID-19 diagnoses are made each day. The state Department of Health announced 148 newly confirmed cases Friday, bringing the state total to 1,524 cases, including 83 deaths. The bulk of cases remain in King County, which has seen 793 people fall ill and 67 die, according to the county’s Public Health Department.
Throughout today, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Friday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Friday afternoon.
There are limited tests available and the site is not for the general public, the county Health Department said. People seeking to be tested must first take an online survey about their work and symptoms.
The testing will be open to people who have symptoms like a fever, cough or shortness of breath, and who work in certain jobs, including those in health care, firefighters, police or emergency responders. Pharmacists and people who work in grocery stores, homeless shelters, restaurants, gas stations, public utilities and child care facilities are also eligible.
People with symptoms who are over 60, have underlying conditions or are pregnant can be tested with a doctor’s recommendation, according to the survey.
Testing will run Saturday through Wednesday.
“Health care workers, first responders and people who provide critical infrastructure are on the frontlines of helping residents in need during this public health emergency,” Jessica Gehle, incident commander for the department’s COVID-19 response, said in a statement. “It’s vital we prioritize this testing for them to ensure they are able to protect the health of our communities.”
