Tokyo Olympics will be closed to overseas spectators in COVID-19 measure
TOKYO - Overseas spectators will be barred from attending the Tokyo Summer Olympics Games in an attempt to lessen pandemic risks, the Games' organizing committee said Saturday.
Tickets purchased by overseas residents will be refunded, it said in a statement.
"The fact that the spectators are not able to attend the games from abroad, that is very disappointing and it's regrettable," Seiko Hashimoto, the president of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, told a news conference.
The move stemmed from the pandemic situation, including concern about overloading Japan's medical system and the need to ensure participants' safety, Hashimoto said.
"It was an unavoidable decision," she said, speaking after an online meeting of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), the Japanese government and the Tokyo government.
"The Tokyo 2020 Games will be completely different from the past, but the essence remains the same," she said. "Athletes will put everything on the line and inspire people with their outstanding performances."
—Washington Post
