The United States on Friday cleared President Joe Biden’s goal of injecting 100 million coronavirus shots, paving the way for new goals in the nation’s vaccination effort — possibly a goal of 200 million doses by Biden’s 100th day in office.

In Washington, state officials are reviewing new federal guidelines allowing schools to place students 3 feet apart in elementary school classrooms, but are not planning an immediate change to state guidelines.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

