The United States on Friday cleared President Joe Biden’s goal of injecting 100 million coronavirus shots, paving the way for new goals in the nation’s vaccination effort — possibly a goal of 200 million doses by Biden’s 100th day in office.
In Washington, state officials are reviewing new federal guidelines allowing schools to place students 3 feet apart in elementary school classrooms, but are not planning an immediate change to state guidelines.
Puyallup increases high school class size; superintendent responds to COVID numbers
The Puyallup School District announced Friday high school students will be condensed into larger groups even as more COVID-19 cases are reported.
More than 16,000 Puyallup district students, or 72% of students, have returned to the classroom since March 2.
Yet for the third week in a row, the Puyallup School District reported double-digits of staff and students quarantined.
District officials said the district has seen the highest reported staff and students quarantined in Pierce County because contact tracing has been conservative.
"So we err on the side of you were exposed, rather than well, you might not have been exposed, we aren't going to count you. So our quarantine numbers are high, because we're very, very conservative," Superintendent John Polm saidhe told The Puyallup Herald.
In the most recent district data, 42 students and staff were directed to quarantine and nine tested positive for the coronavirus the week of March 8.
The highest weekly reported numbers were Feb. 26, when nine people tested positive and 115 staff and students were quarantined.
Read the full story here.
As vaccinations lag, Italy's older adults again pay a price
One year ago, Bergamo’s state-of-the-art Pope John XXIII Hospital verged on collapse as doctors struggled to treat 600 patients, with 100 of them in intensive care.
The picture is much improved now: The hospital is treating fewer than 200 virus patients, just one quarter of whom require intensive care.
But still unchanged as Italy’s death rate pushes upward once again is that the victims remain predominantly older adults, with inoculation drives stumbling in the country and elsewhere in Europe.
“No, this thing, alas, I was not able to protect the elderly, to make clear how important it would be to protect the elderly,’’ said Dr. Luca Lorini, head of intensive care at the hospital named for the mid-20th century pope born in Bergamo. “If I have 10 elderly people over 80 and they get COVID, in their age group, eight out of 10 die.”
Promises to vaccinate all Italians over 80 by the end of March have fallen woefully short, amid well-documented interruptions of vaccine supplies and organizational shortfalls. Just a third of Italy’s 7.3 million doses administered so far have gone to people in that age group, with more than half of those who carry memories of World War II still awaiting their first jab.
“We should have already finished with this,” Lorini told The Associated Press.
Read the full story here
In Seattle as everywhere, hope is ahead — but we haven't hit the 'post' in post-traumatic stress from COVID-19
Even after people are vaccinated, Washingtonians and others will need to grapple with mental health concerns that have arisen during the pandemic, therapists warn.
And as the nation goes through a second March in a pandemic, feelings of grief and hopelessness are heightened over a year that’s been lost, and so are the feelings of anxiety over what a post-pandemic world might look like.
Countless surveys and studies have looked at rates of depression and anxiety that emerged or were exacerbated over the past year, and specific issues affecting populations that have been hit hardest, like young adolescents struggling over Zoom school or octogenarians isolated at home or in nursing-home rooms.
There was also the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police and the protests that followed, unhealthy air from massive wildfires, the presidential election and the siege on the U.S. Capitol.
“Trying to pretend that we as a society are going to come out of this unscathed is setting us up for some ‘shoulds’ that will be harmful,” said Katherine Walter, owner of Catalyst Counseling, a Woodinville-based (before everyone moved to working from home) practice with 10 clinicians. “We will be marked, but let’s see how we can be the healthiest we can be as this plays out.”
Research has found that 40% of Americans reported anxiety or depressive disorder during the pandemic, which is four times more than pre-pandemic, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, and higher rates of women, Black and Hispanic Americans and essential workers reported the same symptoms. A national hotline in 2020 received 176,645 more calls asking for referrals for mental or substance abuse disorders than in 2019, an increase of 27%. A Gallup poll found that more Americans rated their mental health worse in 2020 than any year in the past 20.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) reported a 70% increase in phone calls and other messages compared with 2019, and NAMI Seattle's call volume increased by about 50% in the summer and fall, according to program manager Katie Mahoney. NAMI Seattle has also seen specific upticks in calls and requests from parents of youth and young adults whose families are struggling with mental health challenges.
Read to the complete story here
Tokyo Olympics will be closed to overseas spectators in COVID-19 measure
TOKYO - Overseas spectators will be barred from attending the Tokyo Summer Olympics Games in an attempt to lessen pandemic risks, the Games' organizing committee said Saturday.
Tickets purchased by overseas residents will be refunded, it said in a statement.
"The fact that the spectators are not able to attend the games from abroad, that is very disappointing and it's regrettable," Seiko Hashimoto, the president of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, told a news conference.
The move stemmed from the pandemic situation, including concern about overloading Japan's medical system and the need to ensure participants' safety, Hashimoto said.
"It was an unavoidable decision," she said, speaking after an online meeting of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), the Japanese government and the Tokyo government.
"The Tokyo 2020 Games will be completely different from the past, but the essence remains the same," she said. "Athletes will put everything on the line and inspire people with their outstanding performances."
