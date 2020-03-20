By

Life is different in the Puget Sound region as most people — by choice or by order — practice “social distancing” to slow the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the new type of coronavirus that causes a disease called COVID-19. Public gatherings are restricted, and places of entertainment and recreation are closed statewide.

Although many patients with symptoms have struggled to access testing, Washington is gaining the capacity to test more people for the virus, and more COVID-19 diagnoses are made each day. The state Department of Health announced 189 newly confirmed cases Thursday, bringing the state total to 1,376 cases, including 74 deaths. The bulk of cases remain in King County, which has seen 693 people fall ill and 60 of them die, according to the county’s public health department.

Throughout today, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Thursday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Thursday afternoon. 

Sue Giboney, executive director of patient experience at Providence St. Joseph Health, demonstrates how to make a face mask in Seattle this week. The lack of proper masks, gowns and eye gear is imperiling the ability of medical workers to fight COVID-19 — and putting their own lives at risk. (Jovelle Tamayo / The New York Times)
Hospital workers, desperate for masks, are making them from office supplies. With the hospital system “a couple days away” from running out, workers hit craft stores and Home Depot, then formed an assembly line. The shortage of protective masks, gowns and eye gear is putting medical workers’ lives at risk across the nation.

California has ordered all residents to shelter in place. Here’s what 40 million people are and aren’t allowed to do.

Why don’t we have a shelter-in-place order here? We took that and many more of your questions to Seattle’s mayor and two UW experts. Here’s what they said.

Laid-off workers can’t get through to Washington state’s jobless agency. The system is overwhelmed as claims flood in at a level not seen since the Great Recession.

Local Amazon workers say the company hasn’t been checking them for coronavirus consistently, even as Amazon confirmed its first U.S. case of an hourly employee with COVID-19.

Behind the coronavirus testing debacle: In past public health emergencies, federal officials have fast-tracked test kits. But this time, that emergency process failed spectacularly. Read the Times Watchdog story.

Seattle has opened what may be the nation’s first testing site for first responders. It’s a 6-foot-wide rectangle, marked with yellow tape, on the floor of a police warehouse. Take a look at what’s happening there.

A Seattle team aims to start human trials soon on a potentially groundbreaking coronavirus treatment. Here’s how the scientists hope it will work.

The U.S. wasn’t ready for this, and the Trump administration knew it. Before the coronavirus outbreak hit, the White House had a cascade of warnings that accurately predicted the problems we’re seeing now. They went unheeded.

Sound Transit and Metro are slashing service. If you’re among the dwindling numbers still taking transit, see how you’ll be affected as the agencies react to a sudden downturn that’s jeopardizing projects down the road.

Steve Shulman, the “heartbeat of Leschi,” has died from the effects of COVID-19. Columnist Danny Westneat wrote about how his illness hit home at tiny Leschi Market, where Shulman was a longtime fixture.

No more funerals. Washington state has made this painful addition to the growing list of banned events.

—Kris Higginson
Seattle Times staff

