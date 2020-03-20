By

Life is different in the Puget Sound region as most people — by choice or by order — practice “social distancing” to slow the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the new type of coronavirus that causes a disease called COVID-19. Public gatherings are restricted, and places of entertainment and recreation are closed statewide.

Although many patients with symptoms have struggled to access testing, Washington is gaining the capacity to test more people for the virus, and more COVID-19 diagnoses are made each day. The state Department of Health announced 189 newly confirmed cases Thursday, bringing the state total to 1,376 cases, including 74 deaths. The bulk of cases remain in King County, which has seen 693 people fall ill and 60 of them die, according to the county’s public health department.

Throughout today, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Thursday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Thursday afternoon. 

Live updates:

Tax deadline pushed out to July 15

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the Trump administration has decided to push the income tax filing date to July 15 from April 15.

Mnuchin announced the decision in a tweet Friday, saying that at President Donald Trump’s direction “we are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15. All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties.”

The administration had announced earlier in the week that it would delay the payments, a move that Mnuchin said would leave $300 billion in the economy at a critical time.

—Associated Press
Playgrounds closing in Sammamish

All Sammamish park playgrounds and the Sammamish Commons Skate Park will close by midday Friday.

The City of Sammamish is also asking residents to avoid congregating in parks and on trails, which remain open.

Olympia and Snoqualmie have also closed playgrounds, citing guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which says the novel coronavirus may remain viable on surfaces for hours to days.

—Paige Cornwell

Here's help

Fiona Fitzpatrick stopped skating through a deserted Pike Place Market on Wednesday long enough to wash her hands — one of the measures public health officials recommend doing to slow the spread of novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2. Fitzpatrick says roller-skating is one example of an activity she “can totally do alone,” and meets the one of the other criteria experts urge during the pandemic: social distancing. She usually works as a dog walker, but is now down to one client. (Erika Schultz / The Seattle Times)
Most people could do much better at the sink, health experts say. Here’s how to wash up — and how not to.

Which disinfecting sprays are best for fighting the virus? Know what to look for, and save this recipe for a do-it-yourself disinfectant approved by the CDC.

Sanitize that phone! Here’s how the CDC and Apple recommend you do it.

How and where to get tested: We’ll keep updating this list of where COVID-19 testing is available, and for whom. It remains fairly limited.

FILE – This undated file photo provided by U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows CDC’s laboratory test kit for the new coronavirus. (CDC via AP, File) NYAG201 NYAG201
—Kris Higginson

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Sue Giboney, executive director of patient experience at Providence St. Joseph Health, demonstrates how to make a face mask in Seattle this week. The lack of proper masks, gowns and eye gear is imperiling the ability of medical workers to fight COVID-19 — and putting their own lives at risk. (Jovelle Tamayo / The New York Times)
Hospital workers, desperate for masks, are making them from office supplies. With the hospital system “a couple days away” from running out, workers hit craft stores and Home Depot, then formed an assembly line. The shortage of protective masks, gowns and eye gear is putting medical workers’ lives at risk across the nation.

California has ordered all residents to shelter in place. Here’s what 40 million people are and aren’t allowed to do.

Why don’t we have a shelter-in-place order here? We took that and many more of your questions to Seattle’s mayor and two UW experts. Here’s what they said.

Laid-off workers can’t get through to Washington state’s jobless agency. The system is overwhelmed as claims flood in at a level not seen since the Great Recession.

Local Amazon workers say the company hasn’t been checking them for coronavirus consistently, even as Amazon confirmed its first U.S. case of an hourly employee with COVID-19.

Behind the coronavirus testing debacle: In past public health emergencies, federal officials have fast-tracked test kits. But this time, that emergency process failed spectacularly. Read the Times Watchdog story.

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best, right, and Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins take questions about the drive-through testing site for first responders. (Alan Berner / The Seattle Times)
Seattle has opened what may be the nation’s first testing site for first responders. It’s a 6-foot-wide rectangle, marked with yellow tape, on the floor of a police warehouse. Take a look at what’s happening there.

A Seattle team aims to start human trials soon on a potentially groundbreaking coronavirus treatment. Here’s how the scientists hope it will work.

The U.S. wasn’t ready for this, and the Trump administration knew it. Before the coronavirus outbreak hit, the White House had a cascade of warnings that accurately predicted the problems we’re seeing now. They went unheeded.

Sound Transit and Metro are slashing service. If you’re among the dwindling numbers still taking transit, see how you’ll be affected as the agencies react to a sudden downturn that’s jeopardizing projects down the road.

Steve Shulman, the “heartbeat of Leschi,” has died from the effects of COVID-19. Columnist Danny Westneat wrote about how his illness hit home at tiny Leschi Market, where Shulman was a longtime fixture.

No more funerals. Washington state has made this painful addition to the growing list of banned events.

—Kris Higginson
Coronavirus resources

Seattle Times staff

