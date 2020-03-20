Life is different in the Puget Sound region as most people — by choice or by order — practice “social distancing” to slow the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the new type of coronavirus that causes a disease called COVID-19. Public gatherings are restricted, and places of entertainment and recreation are closed statewide.
Although many patients with symptoms have struggled to access testing, Washington is gaining the capacity to test more people for the virus, and more COVID-19 diagnoses are made each day. The state Department of Health announced 189 newly confirmed cases Thursday, bringing the state total to 1,376 cases, including 74 deaths. The bulk of cases remain in King County, which has seen 693 people fall ill and 60 of them die, according to the county’s public health department.
Throughout today, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Thursday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Thursday afternoon.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the Trump administration has decided to push the income tax filing date to July 15 from April 15.
Mnuchin announced the decision in a tweet Friday, saying that at President Donald Trump’s direction “we are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15. All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties.”
The administration had announced earlier in the week that it would delay the payments, a move that Mnuchin said would leave $300 billion in the economy at a critical time.
—Associated Press
Playgrounds closing in Sammamish
All Sammamish park playgrounds and the Sammamish Commons Skate Park will close by midday Friday.
The City of Sammamish is also asking residents to avoid congregating in parks and on trails, which remain open.
Olympia and Snoqualmie have also closed playgrounds, citing guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which says the novel coronavirus may remain viable on surfaces for hours to days.
Behind the coronavirus testing debacle: In past public health emergencies, federal officials have fast-tracked test kits. But this time, that emergency process failed spectacularly. Read the Times Watchdog story.
Seattle has opened what may be the nation’s first testing site for first responders. It’s a 6-foot-wide rectangle, marked with yellow tape, on the floor of a police warehouse. Take a look at what’s happening there.
The U.S. wasn’t ready for this, and the Trump administration knew it. Before the coronavirus outbreak hit, the White House had a cascade of warnings that accurately predicted the problems we’re seeing now. They went unheeded.
Steve Shulman, the “heartbeat of Leschi,” has died from the effects of COVID-19. Columnist Danny Westneat wrote about how his illness hit home at tiny Leschi Market, where Shulman was a longtime fixture.
